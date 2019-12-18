TV powerlifting places well

SPRINGFIELD – The Tri-Village power lifting team opened its 16th season at Northeastern High School “Top Gun Power Lifting Meet with the boys finishing third with a total 5,530 pounds and the girls taking fifth place with a total of 1,280 pounds with 12 schools represented.

“There were eight full teams with twelve schools represented,” said Patriots coach Tracy Brown. “Kenton Ridge finished first, Bradford second and Tri-Village third in the Boys. Bradford first, Kenton Ridge second, Springfield HS third, Northeastern fourth and Tri-Village fifth in the Girls.”

Tri-Village results:

Meredith Butsch took first in the girls 9/10th grade division 155-pound class with a total of 325-pounds. Blake Weyant placed first in the boys 9/10th grade Division Heavy Wt. Class with a total of 560-pounds. Dillan Plush earned a first place finish in the boys 9/10th grade Division 275-pound class with a total of 580-pounds. Dylan Holsapple added a first place finish for the Patriots in the 11/12th grade division 200-pound class with a 655 total.

CJ Osborne second place in the 130-pound 9/10th grade Div. 395-pound total. Collin Marshall second place in the 140-pound 9/10th grade division 445-pound total. Christian Cantrell second place in the 225-pound 9/10th grade division 535lb. total. Chance Davis second place in the 250-pound 11/12th grade division 630-pound total.

Elias McDaniels third place in the 130-pound 9/10th grade division 340-pound total. Hunter Gillett third place in the 250-pound 11/12th grade division 580-pound total.

Foster Brown fourth place in the 155-pound 11/12th grade division 525-pound total. James Penny fourth place in the 170-pound 9/10th grade division 510-pound total. Nathan Sims fourth place in the 200-pound 11/12th grade division 510-pound total.

Emma Hiatt second place in the 225-pound 9/10th grade division 350lb. total. Brianna Lipps third place in the 140-pound 9/10th grade division 295-pound total. Holly Back fourth place in the 140-pound 11/12th grade division 310-pound total.

Weight totals are combined including bench press total and dead lift total which determines place. Team totals include light weight, middle weight and heavy weight.

Tri-Village next travels to Madison Plains High School for a Saturday Dec. 21 meet for the Iron Eagle Classic beginning at 9:30 am.

Meredith Butsch takes first place for the Lady Patriots powerlifting team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-TV-powerlifting-a.jpg Meredith Butsch takes first place for the Lady Patriots powerlifting team.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

