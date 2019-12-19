Wave 7th graders top Tipp in double OT

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys seventh grade basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season under the direction of veteran coach Ken Neff with a Wednesday night 40-39 MVL double overtime come-from-behind victory over the visiting Tippecanoe Red Devils.
“Unselfish play on offense supported by 70-percent free throw shooting was the key to coming out on top,” said Greenville seventh grade coach Ken Neff.
Tipp took the opening period 10-7 with Greenville’s Eric Brenner accounting for all seven Wave points on three baskets and 1-1 at the charity stripe.
The Red Devils stretched its lead to 15-9 at the break taking period No. 2 by a 5-2 score with Brenner hitting Greenville’s lone bucket.
The Tippecanoe seventh graders extended their third period lead doubling the score at 22-11 over the Wave before closing out third quarter play with a 28-17 advantage. Brenner paced Greenville with five third period points including 3-4 at the line.
The undefeated Green Wave battled back to outscore the visitors 14-3 in fourth quarter play sending the game to its first overtime period tied 31-31. Drew Hamilton scored 6-points including 2-2 at the free throw line, Brenner hit three baskets for 6-points and Mason Grimes added a bucket in the fourth quarter comeback.
“The team put an outstanding defensive effort on the floor in the fourth quarter to erase an 11-point deficit and move the game into overtime, then double overtime and eventually hold on against a very good Tippecanoe team,” Coach Neff stated following the game.
The teams played to a 33-33 standoff after the first 3-minute overtime period before the Green Wave boys would take the second OT period 7-6 to earn the Miami Valley League win and stay perfect on the season.
In the two OT periods, Greenville’s EB Fall was 2-2 at the line, Brenner was good for 3-points including 1-1 at the charity stripe and Hamilton was a perfect 4-4 at free throw line.
Greenville made 14-20 free throws good for 70 percent shooting while Tipp was 3-10 on the night.
Eric Brenner led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 23-points including 5-6 at the line.
BOXSCORE:
GREENVILLE 40, TIPPECANOE 39
GREENVILLE – E. Brenner 23, D. Hamilton 11, EB Fall 4, M. Grimes 2 – TOTALS 13 14-20 0 40
TIPPECANOE – P. Zumwatt 19, D. Mayer 6, R. Caldwell 5, E. Voisard 3, L. Potts 2, C. Cable 2, L. Buterg 2 – TOTALS 15 3-10 2 39
3-POINTERS
Greenville 0
Tippecanoe 2 (R. Caldwell 1, E. Voisard 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
07-02-08-14-02-07 40 Greenville
10-05-13-03-02-06 39 Tippecanoe
