Wave 7th graders top Tipp in double OT

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys seventh grade basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season under the direction of veteran coach Ken Neff with a Wednesday night 40-39 MVL double overtime come-from-behind victory over the visiting Tippecanoe Red Devils.

“Unselfish play on offense supported by 70-percent free throw shooting was the key to coming out on top,” said Greenville seventh grade coach Ken Neff.

Tipp took the opening period 10-7 with Greenville’s Eric Brenner accounting for all seven Wave points on three baskets and 1-1 at the charity stripe.

The Red Devils stretched its lead to 15-9 at the break taking period No. 2 by a 5-2 score with Brenner hitting Greenville’s lone bucket.

The Tippecanoe seventh graders extended their third period lead doubling the score at 22-11 over the Wave before closing out third quarter play with a 28-17 advantage. Brenner paced Greenville with five third period points including 3-4 at the line.

The undefeated Green Wave battled back to outscore the visitors 14-3 in fourth quarter play sending the game to its first overtime period tied 31-31. Drew Hamilton scored 6-points including 2-2 at the free throw line, Brenner hit three baskets for 6-points and Mason Grimes added a bucket in the fourth quarter comeback.

“The team put an outstanding defensive effort on the floor in the fourth quarter to erase an 11-point deficit and move the game into overtime, then double overtime and eventually hold on against a very good Tippecanoe team,” Coach Neff stated following the game.

The teams played to a 33-33 standoff after the first 3-minute overtime period before the Green Wave boys would take the second OT period 7-6 to earn the Miami Valley League win and stay perfect on the season.

In the two OT periods, Greenville’s EB Fall was 2-2 at the line, Brenner was good for 3-points including 1-1 at the charity stripe and Hamilton was a perfect 4-4 at free throw line.

Greenville made 14-20 free throws good for 70 percent shooting while Tipp was 3-10 on the night.

Eric Brenner led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 23-points including 5-6 at the line.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 40, TIPPECANOE 39

GREENVILLE – E. Brenner 23, D. Hamilton 11, EB Fall 4, M. Grimes 2 – TOTALS 13 14-20 0 40

TIPPECANOE – P. Zumwatt 19, D. Mayer 6, R. Caldwell 5, E. Voisard 3, L. Potts 2, C. Cable 2, L. Buterg 2 – TOTALS 15 3-10 2 39

3-POINTERS

Greenville 0

Tippecanoe 2 (R. Caldwell 1, E. Voisard 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

07-02-08-14-02-07 40 Greenville

10-05-13-03-02-06 39 Tippecanoe

Eric Brenner hits one of his 5-6 free throws for the Greenville in the seventh grade in win over Tippecanoe https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Eric-Brenner-b.jpg Eric Brenner hits one of his 5-6 free throws for the Greenville in the seventh grade in win over Tippecanoe Greenville seventh grade coach Ken Neff makes a substitution in the teams OT win over Tippecanoe to stay perfect on the season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Ken-Neff-.jpg Greenville seventh grade coach Ken Neff makes a substitution in the teams OT win over Tippecanoe to stay perfect on the season. Mason Grimes brings the ball upcourt for the Wave seventh graders in Wednesday night double overtime win over Tipp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Mason-Grimes-.jpg Mason Grimes brings the ball upcourt for the Wave seventh graders in Wednesday night double overtime win over Tipp. Owen McGreevey brings the ball upcourt for the Green Wave seventh graders in OT win over Tipp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Owen-McGreevey-.jpg Owen McGreevey brings the ball upcourt for the Green Wave seventh graders in OT win over Tipp. Drew Hamilton battles for position in the lane for Greenville in the seventh grade win over Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Drew-Hamilton-.jpg Drew Hamilton battles for position in the lane for Greenville in the seventh grade win over Tippecanoe. Greenville’s Drew Hamilton scores two of his 11-points in the seventh graders come-from-behind OT win over the Tippecanoe Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Drew-Hamilton-b.jpg Greenville’s Drew Hamilton scores two of his 11-points in the seventh graders come-from-behind OT win over the Tippecanoe Red Devils. Green Wave Drew Hamilton works for position in the lane in the team’s come-from-behind victory over the Tippecanoe Red Devils seventh grade. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Drew-Hamilton-c.jpg Green Wave Drew Hamilton works for position in the lane in the team’s come-from-behind victory over the Tippecanoe Red Devils seventh grade. The Wave’s EB Fall drives to the basket for the seventh grade team in Wednesday night double OT win over Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_EB-Fall-.jpg The Wave’s EB Fall drives to the basket for the seventh grade team in Wednesday night double OT win over Tippecanoe. EB Fall drives to the basket for the Greenville seventh grade in the team’s Wednesday night double overtime win over the Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_EB-Fall-b.jpg EB Fall drives to the basket for the Greenville seventh grade in the team’s Wednesday night double overtime win over the Red Devils. Greenville seventh grader Eric Brenner looks to pass as Coach Ken Neff looks on. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Eric-Brenner-Ken-Neff-.jpg Greenville seventh grader Eric Brenner looks to pass as Coach Ken Neff looks on. Eric Brenner drives to the basket to score two of his game high 23-points in the Greenville seventh graders double overtime win over Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Eric-Brenner-.jpg Eric Brenner drives to the basket to score two of his game high 23-points in the Greenville seventh graders double overtime win over Tippecanoe. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville 7th graders down Tippecanoe in come-from-behind double OT victory.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

