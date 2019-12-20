GREENVILLE – Layne Claudy signed to continue her education while taking her softball skills to the next level with the Edison State Lady Chargers.

“This is what all the club years were for,” Claudy said of her Edison signing, “and this school ball is to prepare for college ball.”

“Laney can play all eight spots on the field,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. “She is a sharp athletic kid – she is very smart. She is a rug rat playing in dirt, short and second, and she can shag fly balls.”

“Laney is the epitome of a true team player,” Newland continued. “She will play wherever she is needed and I look for her to go right in and compete – probably one of the dirt spots up the middle and offensively contribute.”

Veteran Houston High School Lady Wildcats softball coach Brent New takes over the Edison program after 22 successful season at the Shelby County school.

“Obviously Greenville is a tremendous program in the area and it’s great to get a kid from here,” said Coach New. “It doesn’t matter if she was on the JV team. With Greenville on her resume she knows how to play – but I know Layne is a good player.”

“I faced her a couple years ago when she was still at Parkway,” added New. “I was coaching Houston and Parkway obviously has a tremendous team as well.”

Claudy took time to talk about her high school coach; veteran Greenville Lady Wave softball coach Jerrod Newland.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Claudy said. “Coach Newland is very encouraging and tough at the same time. He will push you to be the best that you can be as an athlete and as a student. He is always checking on grades and pushing us at practice both on and off the field.”

“Just a special kid and family … and grandpa and grandma (Bob and Gaye Claudy) and everything they have done for Layne,” said Coach Newland. “Grandpa is a pillar of the community – just makes you proud.”

The Lady Wave senior had many to thank for her success not only on the softball diamonds, but in the classroom as well.

“I want to thank all the coaches that I have had,” Claudy state. “Coach Newland, Coach Misty (Werner) through Ohio Wave, Coach McCans and Coach Brown, both through Focus. My family, especially my grandpa and grandma. All my Parkway coaches too – and all my friends that have been there for me.”

With one final season still to play for the Lady Wave softball program, Claudy is part of a senior class with 80 wins (80-15) and has won the past three District finals.

Greenville Lady Wave’s Layne Claudy signs to play softball for the Edison State Lady Chargers. (L-R) Edison Coach Brent New , Claydy and Greenville Coach Jerrod Newland. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-Layne-Claudy-signing-.jpg Greenville Lady Wave’s Layne Claudy signs to play softball for the Edison State Lady Chargers. (L-R) Edison Coach Brent New , Claydy and Greenville Coach Jerrod Newland.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

