Fort Recovery tops Ansonia

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Tigers hosted the Fort Recovery Indians in a Saturday night non-conference matchup with the visitors taking the game 61-46.

“They are big and strong and their guards are very quick,” Ansonia coach Devin Limburg said of the visitors. “They can all drive, they can all shoot and Coach Melton does a really nice job.”

“Road wins are hard to come by,” said Fort Recovery coach Jim Melton. “Anytime you get one you thank the Lord and you’re blessed with a win.”

The difference in the game came near the end of the first period and the start of the second when the visitors used a pressure packed defense to go on a 20-0 run.

“We obviously need to work on our press break,” said Coach Limburg.

The Indians jumped out to a 29-9 first quarter lead before Ansonia got on track to take period No. 2 by a 10-9 score sending the teams to the break with Fort Recovery leading 38-19.

“A lot of credit to Fort Recovery,” said Limburg. “They hounded us all night. They put that press on us and went on that huge run at the end of the first, start of the second. We struggled against it – all the credit to them. They are long, athletic and it’s a good group.”

“We decided to ratchet up the pressure a little bit,” said Coach Melton. “We had worked on our press, worked on some things in the half-court pressure, man to man as well and the kids went out and executed it so it was nice to see them reap the fruits of their labor.”

The visitors used a 16-14 third quarter to push extend its lead to 54-33 with one period to play.

Hunter Buckingham’s three fourth quarter 3-pointers and Peyton Beam’s 4-points earned the Tigers a 13-7 fourth quarter advantage.

“He’s getting back,” Limburg said of his injured starting guard. “His defense looked better and his shot looked a lot better. He hit four threes and he led us tonight. It was a big game for Buck.”

Ansonia took the second half by a 27-23 score but came up short in the end with the Indians taking advantage the 20-0 first half scoring run.

“I am real happy with the guys,” Coach Limburg concluded. “They are resilient, they battled back and stayed in the game no matter who I had in.”

Grant Knapke led Fort Recovery and all scorers with a game high 19 points. Buckingham paced Ansonia with 14-points.

BOXSCORE:

FORT RECOVERY 61, ANSONIA 46

FORT RECOVERY – G. Knapke 19, R. Martin 15, C. Schmitz 9, B. Bihn 7, D. Jutte 4, R. Post 4, D. Homan 3 – TOTALS 16 11-15 6 61

ANSONIA – H. Buckingham 14, R. Stammen 11, E. Hemmerich 9, M. Farrier 4, L. Billenstein 4, P. Beam 4 – TOTALA 10 8-12 6 46

3-POINTERS

Fort Recovery 6 (R. Martin 3, G. Knapke 2, D. Homan 1)

Ansonia 6 (H. Buckingham 4, R. Stammen 1, E. Hemmerich 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

29-09-16-07 61 Fort Recovery

09-10-14-13 46 Ansonia

Hunter Buckingham buries one of his four 3-pointers for Ansonia in the Tigers non-conference home game with Fort Recovery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-hunter-buckingham-vs-Fort-Recovery-.jpg Hunter Buckingham buries one of his four 3-pointers for Ansonia in the Tigers non-conference home game with Fort Recovery. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Ansonia Cheerleaders are all dressed up for Christmas in the boys basketball game with the Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Ansonia-vs-Fort-Recovery-Varsity-Boys-Basketball-2-.jpg The Ansonia Cheerleaders are all dressed up for Christmas in the boys basketball game with the Indians. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Ansonia-vs-Fort-Recovery-Varsity-Boys-Basketball-9-.jpg Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Reece Stammen drives to the basket for Ansonia in non-conference matchup with Fort Recovery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Ansonia-vs-Fort-Recovery-Varsity-Boys-Basketball-34-.jpg Reece Stammen drives to the basket for Ansonia in non-conference matchup with Fort Recovery. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Coach Devin Limburg looks on as his Ansonia Tigers battle the Fort Recovery Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Ansonia-vs-Fort-Recovery-Varsity-Boys-Basketball-83-.jpg Coach Devin Limburg looks on as his Ansonia Tigers battle the Fort Recovery Indians. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

