Lady Wave JV wins big over Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave JV basketball team defeated the Xenia Lady Buccaneers 59-17 in a Saturday MVL contest.

“We had two really good practices and there is definitely talent on our team,” said veteran Greenville JV coach Laura Germann. “We’ve been focusing a lot in practice about executing on offense and being patient and not just making one pass and scoring.”

Greenville took a commanding 24-3 lead after one period of play with five Lady Wave making it in the scoring column led by three Minaxi Pandy 3-pointers good for 9-points, Skyler Fletcher with 7-points, Lilly Hayes 4-points and 2-points each from Ella Strawn and Kelly Combs.

“She is fun to watch,” Germann said of Pandey. “She is one that you need to keep your eye on the next few years because she has the ability to light it up.”

The Lady Wave added 10 second quarter points to the board led by five Pandy points while the visitors were making it a 7-point quarter sending the teams to the break with Greenville owning a 34-10 advantage.

Fletcher paced the Lady Wave with six third quarter points with the Greenville girls extending their lead to 48-11 outscoring Xenia 14-1 with the teams headed to the final period of play.

“Skyler Fletcher is…and this is a complement, she is what I call a Mini-Morgan,” Germann said. “She is not afraid to put her nose in there. She is going to go hard every time she is on the floor and that is a complement to her and Morgan (Gilbert). She goes hard all the time and when you play hard defense it turns into a lot of offense for you.”

Coach Germann continued liberal substitution in the fourth getting six Emma Howard points including 2-2 at the line, Josi Camacho with 4-points including 2-2 at the charity stripe and Pandi adding a free throw.

“We definitely were able to have some patience and do basketball things today,” noted Germann. “Defensively we were solid.”

Pandey led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 17-points equaling the total Xenia offensive output on the day.

“Pandey spends a lot of time in the gym and hard work pays off,” Coach Germann said. “She’s definitely going to be a name to watch the next few years but it starts with exactly what she does in the off-season. She puts a lot of time into becoming a good basketball player and in a few years she will be a really good basketball player.”

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 59, XENIA 17

GREENVILLE – M. Pandey 17, S. Fletcher 13, E. Howard 6, L. Bruner 5, J. Camacho 4, K. Combs 4, L. Hayes 4, G. Thacker 4, E. Strawn 2 – TOTALS 20 7-11 4 59

XENIA – Lucas 8, Galeo 4, Porter 3, Randall 2 – TOTALS 5 4-12 1 17

3-POINTERS

Greenville 4 (M. Pandy 3, L. Bruner 1)

Xenia 1 (Lucas 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

24-10-14-11 59 Greenville

03-07-01-06 17 Xenia

The Lady Wave starters and coaches Steve Liette (L) and Laura Germann (R) watch the final minutes tick off in Greenville’s MVL win over Xenia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-GHS-GBK-JV-vs-Xenia.jpg The Lady Wave starters and coaches Steve Liette (L) and Laura Germann (R) watch the final minutes tick off in Greenville’s MVL win over Xenia. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

