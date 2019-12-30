Ansonia thwarts rally to downs Jefferson

NEW MADISON – The Ansonia Tigers withstood a furious 2nd half rally from Jefferson and held on for a 55-54 win to advance to the Championship game in the 5th Annual Patriot Holiday Classic.

Ansonia played a near perfect first half showing great patience on offense and sharing the basketball. They jumped out on top 16-6 in the first quarter before Jefferson made a small run.

The Tigers led 19-11 at the end of the 1st quarter. Ethan Fischer scored all 8 of his points for the game in the period to give the Tigers the boost.

In the second quarter Matthew Farrier scored 6 and the Tigers added 16 more points while holding Jefferson to just 7 in the frame, to take a commanding 35-18 lead at the half.

Whatever was working for Ansonia disappeared in the 3rd quarter as Jefferson came out and pressured hard. The rattled Tigers saw a 14-0 run by Jefferson close the gap and it was a whole new game.

Jefferson put up an incredible 27 points in the quarter to take the lead 41-40 with 2:15 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Reece Stammen finished scored 5 points late to tie it at 45 heading into the final stanza.

Ansonia shored up their porous defense but struggled to score the ball themselves.

Jefferson went up 49-45 with 4:49 to go, finally a Stammen lay-up with 26 seconds to go drew within a point 54-53 and then with 13 seconds left Farrier scored on a drive to go up 55-54.

Jefferson had several opportunities in the final seconds but was unable to connect and the Tigers held on for the narrow 55-54 win.

Ansonia was led by Stammen with 16 points, Farrier 11, Hemmerich 9 and Fischer with 8 and they will improve to 5-2 on the year.

Eaton would win a close one against Tri-Village in the other game 38-37 and the Tigers play the Eagles in the championship game at Saturday at 4:30.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

JEF … 11 … 07 … 27 … 09 – 54

AN … 19 … 16 … 10 … 10 – 55

Individual Scoring:

Jefferson: D’Shawn 8, Marquise 4, Kendal 14, William 2, Janson22, Jayshawn 4;

Totals; 4-15- 6/15 – 54

Ansonia: Matt Farrier 11, Reece Stammen 16, Hunter Buckingham 3, Ethan Fischer 8, Levi Billenstein 2, Isaac Barga 6, Ethan Hemmerich 9, Totals; 3-18-10/13 – 55

Reece Stammen drives to the basket for Ansonia in team’s win over Jefferson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-Reece_Stammen-50295-.jpg Reece Stammen drives to the basket for Ansonia in team’s win over Jefferson. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com