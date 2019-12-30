Lady Patriots defeat Trinity

CANTON – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots traveled to Canton Glen Oak High School for a Sunday 3 p.m. matchup with the Garfield Heights Trinity Lady Trojans, an OHSAA D-II program, in the prestigious OFBR Wishes Can Happen Glen Oak Lady Eagles Holiday Tournament and came away with an impressive 52-39 win.

“The kids represented the school and our community well,” said Tri-Village coach Brad Gray. “Trinity was a very nice D-II team with some great athletes. To their credit, they made some timely shots throughout the game to keep it close.”

The two day event featured some of the state’s finest programs including Toledo Notre Dame, Pickerington Central, Berlin Hiland, Gahanna Lincoln, Massillon Jackson, Shaker Heights Laurel, Margaretta, Talmadge and many more with seven games played both Saturday and Sunday.

The Lady Patriots used balanced scoring to jump out to a 12-6 lead after one period of play with Maddie Downing hitting two baskets for 4-points, Meghan Downing and Trisa Porter each hit a bucket for 2-points each and both Morgan Hunt and Lissa Siler were a perfect 2-2 at the charity stripe.

Period No. 2 had the Darke County girls taking the period 14-12 with Porter burying two 3-pointers, Rylee Sagester hitting a trey, Hunt and Maddie Downing each adding a 2-point goal and Meghan Downing a free throw sending the teams to the break with Tri-Village holding a 26-18 advantage.

The third quarter had the Lady Trojans battling back to take the period 13-11 sending the game to the final period of play with the Lady Patriots leading by six; 37-31. Hunt added 4-points, Maddie Downing 3 and Meghan Downing and Sagester each with 2-points in the third.

The Tri-Village Lady Patriots saved their best for the final period putting 15-points on the board led by Lady Patriots’ freshmen Morgan Hunt’s 8-points, while the team held Trinity to 8-points to earn the double digit victory over the Cuyahoga County school.

“I was very proud of how our kids persevered and then took control in the fourth quarter to kind of put it out of reach,” Gray stated. “Trisa Porter made some big shots in the half and then has some great post entry passes in the fourth to get us some easy baskets.”

“Our post play was very solid all game with Morgan (Hunt) getting 16-points and Maddie (Downing) 12-points,” Gray added. “The most pleasing thing was that we were pretty dominant on the glass.”

Morgan Hunt led Tri-Village and all scorers with a game high 16-points.

With the Sunday win, the Lady Patriots keep their perfect season record in tact with a 10-0 mark.

BOXSCORE:

TRI-VILLAGE 52, GARFIELD HEIGHTS TRINITY 39

TRI-VILLAGE – M. Hunt 16, Maddie Downing 12. T. Porter 8, R. Sagester 7, Meghan Downing 5, Lissa Siler 4 – TOTALS 16 11-14 3 52

GARFIELD HEIGHTS TRINITY – M. Stanley 12, N. Scaparotti 7, A. Ibos 5, J. Malone 4, J. Bohanon 4, K. Ziegler 4, R. Thigpen 3 – TOTALS 9 3-4 6 39

3-POINTERS

Tri-Village 3 (T. Porter 2, R. Sagester 1)

Garfield Heights Trinity 6 (M. Stanley 4, N. Scaparotti 1, A. Ibos 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

12-14-11-15 52 Tri-Village

06-12-13-08 39 Garfield Heights Trinity

The Tri-Village Lady Patriots winners at OFBR Wishes Can Happen Glen Oak Lady Eagles Holiday Tournament in Canton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-TV-GBK-19-20.jpg The Tri-Village Lady Patriots winners at OFBR Wishes Can Happen Glen Oak Lady Eagles Holiday Tournament in Canton. Stockton Studio | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Tri-Village girls defeat Garfield Heights Trinity at Canton Glen Oak Holiday Tournament.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330