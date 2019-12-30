Tri-Village struggles in loss to Eaton

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Boys struggled offensively in the second half, combine that with turnovers late, it all adds up to a very disappointing 38-37 defeat to the Eaton Eagles in the 5th Annual Patriot Holiday Classic tournament.

Things started well for TV as they were able to jump on top of the Eagles 13-3 to start the game. Layne Sarver scored 9 points in the opening frame and fielders from Dalton Delong, Zach Dowler and Ty Linkous added up to a 15-10 first quarter lead.

Eaton used a timeout to regroup after getting down 13-3 at the 2:34 mark. The Eagles took advantage of unforced errors by the Patriots and closed the gap to 13-10. Linkous would connect on a short corner jumper at the buzzer though to stop the 7-0 run to make it 15-10.

Eaton outscored TV in the 2nd quarter as the Patriots went cold scoring just 7 points. The Patriots clung to a 22-20 lead at the half.

The Patriots got 5 points from Sarver in the 3rd quarter before he tweaked his ankle and had to leave the game.

The Patriots had a 30-22 lead but they would squander it allowing the Eagles to close the gap to 31-28 to end the 3rd quarter.

“We had two moments in the game where we just lost our focus. We got up 13-3 and they took a timeout and I look up and the game is tied. The same thing in the 3rd quarter we are up 30-22 they take a timeout and the next thing I know it’s 30-28. We lost our focus and quit playing and we have to learn from this,” Tri-Village coach Bobby Jones stated.

The Patriots only scored 6 points in the 4th quarter as they struggled trying to run the offense turning it over which led to direct points for Eaton.

“What it all boiled down to is untimely turnovers. At times we had to have a good possession we couldn’t settle down and run offense or execute a set because we are going 100 mph and they (Eaton) went hard after the balls especially in the last minute and half and we didn’t … you have to come up with 50/50 balls,” Jones said.

Eaton took a 34-33 lead at the 2:13 mark and then stole the ball and went up 36-33 a few seconds later.

Wilson Suggs then connected on pull up jumper from 15’ to bring the PATS to 36-35.

Eaton made a free throw at 1:26 and then Sarver added two free throws for the Patriots to tie the game at 37.

TV had a chance to take the lead but failed to execute and Eaton got one final shot. With 1 second left on the clock drew a foul that clearly looked like all ball on the Patriots part … but was whistled for a foul.

The Eagles would make one of two free throws to steal away the 38-37 win from the Patriots.

It was a disappointing loss for Coach Jones … but also and indicator of how far they have come in the short season so far. TV played Eaton in a scrimmage this year and was handily defeated.

“We are a young team with only one varsity player with experience. Guys are learning to play at the varsity pace and what their roles are and we’ve made strides,” Jones commented.

“If you would have told me we held their two leading scorers to 8 points combined I would have said we win the game, so defensively I felt like we were pretty good tonight,” Jones praise.

“We have a group of kids who work hard and we are going to learn from a game like tonight, patience is required and there are going to be growing pains. After 3 losses our guys could think well we just aren’t very good, but If we can learn from our mistakes and make headway and I know our guys believe that, they know they we can be a good basketball team and we just have to put it all together,” Jones concluded.

TV was led by Sarver with 19 points and the only player to reach double figures.

The Patriots fall to 1-5 on the year and will take on Jefferson on Saturday at 3pm taking on the Broncos in the consolation game.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

TV … 15 … 07 … 09 … 06 – 37

ET … 10 … 10 … 08 … 10 – 38

Individual Scoring:

Tri-Village: Dalton Delong 4, Zach Dowler 4, Layne Sarver 19, Wilson Suggs 6, Ty Linkous 2, Dylan Finkbine 2; Totals; 1-13-8/13 – 37

Eaton: Long 9, Pittman 4, Lewis 10, Boston 8, Frost 4, Kiracofe 3: Totals; 3-10-9/18 – 38

Layne Sarver scores two of his game high 19 points for Tri-Village in game with Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-Layne-Sarver-50302-.jpg Layne Sarver scores two of his game high 19 points for Tri-Village in game with Eaton. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com