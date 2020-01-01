Greenville Hall of Fame is Jan. 11

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony with take place Saturday, January 11 when the Green Wave takes on the Tri-Village Patriots in a non-conference matchup.

The purpose of the Greenville Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor those individuals who, by their athletic endeavor, exploits and attainments, commanded respect and admiration for both themselves and Greenville Senior High School; and to express appreciation for the high degree of skills displayed by those individuals.

“Our Hall of Fame is always a special night when you can induct individuals into our Hall of Fame,” said Greenville Athletic Director and GHS alumni, Aaron Shaffer.

“The Hall of Fame is how we recognize the great individual accomplishments that our athletes have had in their careers,” Shaffer added. “It’s certainly an honor and I am privileged to be a part of it.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity games. The JV contest has a 6 p.m. start time and the varsity game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

