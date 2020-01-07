GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Soccer program will be instructing Youth Soccer Clinics on Saturday’s from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. beginning January 18th through the end of February.

The clinics will focus on basic fundamentals, passing, trapping and shooting with the proper technique and finishing with game play.

The Soccer Clinics are Free but donations will be accepted and will go to Greenville Soccer program.

We hope to see you and your friends on the 18th. Any questions please contact Coach Ernst @ 937-459-7967.