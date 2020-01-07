Versailles defeats FM Jets

PITSBURG – The Versailles Tigers defeated the Franklin Monroe Jets 49-26 in a non-conference matchup on FM’s home court.

“We didn’t play our best here tonight,” said Versailles coach Travis Swank. “Credit to FM. they really packed it in in their zone – made us shoot from the outside.”

Franklin Monroe used a zone defense the entire evening in an attempt to combat the Tigers size and inside game.

“We put it in for 40 minutes today,” Franklin Monroe coach Troy Myers said of his team’s zone defense. “I thought our kids did a really good job.”

Versailles took an 18-9 lead after one period of play before the pace slowed down with the Tigers scoring nine second quarter points while FM could only muster 4-points.

The Tigers’ four first half 3-pointers made the difference in the first half sending the game to the break with the visitors leading 27-13.

“Early on in the game we did hit a lot of threes,” Swank noted. “We had four (threes) in the first quarter and did not hit a lot from there on out.”

Period No. 3 went to Versailles by an 11-6 score with the Tigers leading 33-19 with one quarter to play.

The final period went to Versailles 11-7 for a 23-point win over the Jets.

“We had a plan – we did not want them to score at the rim and that was evident,” Myers said. “They made shots from the perimeter early on and it deflated us in a hurry. You try to get some misses and keep the game tight.”

“Their offense is so good in man-to-man,” added Myers. “They are so patient, they find the open cutter and they score at the rim. I wasn’t going to watch them score layups on us. If they were going to beat us they were going to make threes, and they did.”

The win keeps the Versailles Tigers perfect on the season with a 10-0 record.

Michael Stammen and Ben Ruhenkamp led Versailles and all scorers with a game high 12-points each.

BOXSCORE:

VERSAILLES 49, FRANKLIN MONROE 26

VERSAILLES – M. Stammen 12, B. Ruhenkamp 12, C. VanSkyock 11, C. Naftzger 6, E. McEldowney 4 – TOTALS 14 3-6 6 49

FRANKLIN MONROE – A. Luchini 7, C. Baker 6, K. Cool 5, J. Byers 4, G. Sargent 4 – TOTALS 10 3-4 1 26

3-POINTERS

Versailles 6 (M. Stammen 3, C. VanSkyock 3)

Franklin Monroe 1 (A. Luchini 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

18-09-11-11 49 Versailles

09-04-06-07 26 Franklin Monroe

Michael Stammen launches a three for Versailles in Saturday night game at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Michael-Stammen-.jpg Michael Stammen launches a three for Versailles in Saturday night game at Franklin Monroe. Franklin Monroe’s Aidan Luchini battles the Tigers’ Ben Ruhenkamp for a rebound. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Aidan-Luchini-and-Ben-Ruhenkamp-.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Aidan Luchini battles the Tigers’ Ben Ruhenkamp for a rebound. Ben Ruhenkamp puts up a shot for Versailles in its non-conference win over Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Ben-Ruhenkamp-.jpg Ben Ruhenkamp puts up a shot for Versailles in its non-conference win over Franklin Monroe. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com FM’s Ky Cool drives to the basket in non-conference game with Versailles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Ky-Cool-.jpg FM’s Ky Cool drives to the basket in non-conference game with Versailles. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

