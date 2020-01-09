Tri-Village derails Railroaders

BRADFORD – The Tri-Village Patriots played consistently for 4 quarters to earn a 71-31 win over the Bradford Railroaders.

The Patriots doubled up Bradford in the first quarter with six guys scoring. Layne Sarver and Josh Scantland had 4 points each, Dalton Delong and Wilson Suggs each had 3 and Dylan Finkbine and Zach Dowler 2 each.

Bradford got scoring from 6 points from Gage Wills and 3 from Keegan Fair.

The Railroaders played a solid 2nd quarters by penetrating the Patriots 1-3-1 zone getting some points in the paint and that opened it up for a couple of triples as well scoring 10 points in the period but the Patriots were able to score 17 and take a 35-19 lead at the half.

Freshman Parker Davidson had 5 points in the second quarter, Wills 3 and Jones 2 for Bradford, while Sarver put in 7 for the Patriots in the period.

TV doubled up Bradford in the 3 quarter scoring 16 with Dowler getting 6 and Sarver 9 points.

The Patriot put up 20 points in the final stanza and went on to take the game 71-31.

Sarver led all scorers with 24 points. Zach Dowler had 13 and Dylan Finkbine 11 for the Patriots to lead the way and Gage Willis for Bradford was the only double digit scorer with 13.

The Railroaders drop to 2-10 overall and 0-6 in the Cross County Conference. They will host Newton on Friday night.

The Patriots improved to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They will play at Arcanum on Friday.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

TV … 18 … 17 … 16 … 20 – 71

BR .. 09 … 10 … 08 … 04 – 31

Individual Scoring:

Tri-Village: Dalton Delong 3, Josh Scantland 7, Zach Dowler 13, Layne Sarver 24, Wilson Suggs 9, Ty Linkous 4, Dylan Finkbine 11; Totals; 4-23-13/19 – 71

Bradford: Parker Davidson 7, Kegan Fair 3, Gage Wills 13, Connor Jones 6, Bobby Gray 6; Totals; 2-7-9/15 – 31

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Bradford_Cheerleaders-50654-.jpg Kegan Fair goes strong to the basket for Bradford in home game with Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Kegan_Fair-50652-.jpg Kegan Fair goes strong to the basket for Bradford in home game with Tri-Village. The Patriots’ Zach Dowler scores two of his 13-points for Tri-Village in the team’s win over Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Zach_Dowler-50653-.jpg The Patriots’ Zach Dowler scores two of his 13-points for Tri-Village in the team’s win over Bradford. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com