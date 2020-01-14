Lady Hawks battle Troy Christian

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks jumped out to a 10-3 lead at 3:36 in the opening period over the visiting Troy Christian Lady Eagles.

“It looked good to have excellent ball movement,” said Mississinawa Valley coach Gwen Bergman. “It was quick, it was fast, they got those open passes and then we stopped.”

The Lady Hawks’ Taylor Stachler nailed a 3-pointer to give the home team a 3-0 lead while adding a second triple and two field goals to score MV’s opening 10 points on the night.

A quick Troy Christian timeout had Lady Eagles battling back to tie the score at 10-10 with 2:32 showing on the first quarter clock and push their lead to 20-10 with a 17-0 scoring run to close out first period play.

The Lady Eagles continued its strong defensive play to take the second quarter by a 13-1 score sending the teams to the break with Troy Christian leading 33-11.

Period No. 3 went to Troy Christian 16-6 giving the visitors a 49-17 advantage heading to the final period of play.

“They are tall, they are long and they shoot the ball well,” Coach Bergman said of Troy Christian. They have a good shooting percentage from the 3-point line – from anywhere they do a great job of shooting the ball and that showed here tonight as well.”

Mississinawa shots started to fall in the final quarter with the Lady Blackhawks outscoring Troy Christian 14-8 with balanced scoring coming by way of four Kya Lavy points, a Leah Scholl 3-pointer, a field goal and free throw from Stachler and a Mattie Hiestand 2-point goal.

“They kept trying, they kept fighting,” Bergman said of the Lady Hawks fourth quarter play. “I am super proud of this team for always keeping fighting and they always keep trying – and they don’t give up.”

Troy’s 6’2” Sarah Earhart led all scorers with a game high 14-points. Six Lady Hawks got in the scoring column led by 13 Stachler points.

“All the girls did great,” Coach Bergman stated. “They did a great job in our two-three zone, they moved, they talked and that is a great improvement. I like to see that out of everybody. It was a team effort.”

“I like to see the smiles on the court and I like to see them enjoying playing the game,” Bergman concluded.

BOXSCORE:

TROY CHRISTIAN 57, MISSISSINAWA VALLEY 31

TROY CHRISTIAN – S. Earhart 14, M. Baker 8, M. Taylor 8, E. Schenk 8, C. Baker 7, S. Johnson 6, S. Taylor 5, L. Waltz 1 – TOTALS 16 10-15 5 57

MISSISSINAWA VALLEY – T. Stachler 13, K. Lavy 6, L. Scholl 4, M. Hiestand 4, M. Townsend 2, K. Stachler 2 – TOTALS 10 2-7 3 31

3-POINTERS

Troy Christian – 5 (S. Earhart 2, C. Baker 1, M. Taylor 1, E. Schenk 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

20-13-16-08 57 Troy Christian

10-01-06-14 31 Mississinawa Valley

Leah Scholl brings the ball upcourt for the MV Lady Hawks in non-conference home game with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Leah-Scholl-.jpg Leah Scholl brings the ball upcourt for the MV Lady Hawks in non-conference home game with Troy Christian. Misssissinawa Valley’s Mattie Hiestand handles the ball for the Lady Hawks in Monday night home game with the Lady Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Mattie-Hiestand-.jpg Misssissinawa Valley’s Mattie Hiestand handles the ball for the Lady Hawks in Monday night home game with the Lady Eagles. Taylor Stachler drains one of her two Lady Blackhawks first quarter 3-pointers in the team’s Monday night non-conference game with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Taylor-Stachler-3-.jpg Taylor Stachler drains one of her two Lady Blackhawks first quarter 3-pointers in the team’s Monday night non-conference game with Troy Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Taylor Stachler hits a reverse layup for the Lady Hawks in game with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Taylor-Stachler-reversey-layup-.jpg Taylor Stachler hits a reverse layup for the Lady Hawks in game with Troy Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Lady Blackhawks coach Gwen Bergman gives instuctions to her team in Monday night game with the Lady Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Coach-Gwen-Bergman-MV-GBK-.jpg Lady Blackhawks coach Gwen Bergman gives instuctions to her team in Monday night game with the Lady Eagles. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Lady Hawks Kya Lavy shoots from outside for MV in the team’s game with the Lady Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Kya-Lavy-.jpg The Lady Hawks Kya Lavy shoots from outside for MV in the team’s game with the Lady Eagles. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Kya Lavy puts up a shot in the paint for the Lady Blackhawks in non-conference game with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Kya-Lavy-a.jpg Kya Lavy puts up a shot in the paint for the Lady Blackhawks in non-conference game with Troy Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Lady Blackhawks play well in non-conference loss to the Troy Christian Lady Eagles.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330