GHS proudly serving Teaford’s Pizza

GREENVILLE – Noticeably new at Greenville Senior High School sporting events this season is the addition of Teaford’s Pizza at the school’s concession stand.

“We are serving a really good quality pizza not only for our hometown fans, but also for our guests coming in throughout the MVL,” said Greenville Athletic Booster president, Randall Bowman. “We chose to go with Teaford’s Pizza – locally owned and operated by Aaron Keaser.”

“We are always pleased to give back to the community,” said Keaser. “We believe it is important to support our youth. We are happy to be able to provide this support through our Teaford’s Pizza.”

“Aaron is doing a great job getting these nice warm pizzas out her every night,” Bowman continued. “We look forward to a long term relationship with Teaford’s.”

Greenville’s own, Teaford’s Pizza and Subs is proud to provide high quality ingredients and product consistency.

“We started building a relationship with Teaford’s through signage and banners at our athletic facilities and we had an opportunity to support him though their pizza,” said Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer. “It has become very beneficial to both. We try to support our local sponsors and supporters.”

The 6-inch personal pan pizzas are available in cheese and pepperoni at all boys and girls JV and Varsity basketball games.

“We decided to go with Teaford’s because it is a local business and Aaron gives back to the community,” said GHS Concession Manager Michelle Miller. “We likewise want to support him as well. Their pizzas are excellent and everybody seems to be very pleased with them.”

“The 6-inch pan pizzas will be at every home game,” Miller added. “We are hoping to have them for football games when football comes around next season.”

Greenville Senior High School volunteer concession workers take a turn working in the schools concession stand where Teaford’s Pizza is now served at all boys and girls JV and Varsity basketball games. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_8-inch-Teaford-s-Pizza-GHS.jpg Greenville Senior High School volunteer concession workers take a turn working in the schools concession stand where Teaford’s Pizza is now served at all boys and girls JV and Varsity basketball games. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville Senior High School is proudly serving Teaford’s 6-inch personal pizza at home HS basketball games.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

