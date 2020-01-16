Greenville Youth Soccer Clinics starting

GREENVILLE – GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Soccer program will be instructing Youth Soccer Clinics on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. beginning January 18th through the end of February.

“As high school coaches we are excited for the opportunity to share our knowledge with the future High school soccer players,” said Greenville varsity boys soccer coach Mark Coppess. “We want to make that connection with these young players and get them involved with the High School players.”

The clinics will focus on basic fundamentals, passing, and trapping, shooting with the proper technique and finishing with game play.

The clinics are for beginners and players in grades five (5) through eight (8) that would like a jump start for the spring season.

The clinics will be held in the back gym at Greenville Senior High School and will be instructed by high school coaches and players and all kids are welcome.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the future of Greenville Soccer,” Greenville junior varsity coach Dave Ernst stated. “As we build the soccer program at Greenville, we are counting on the younger players to carry on the foundations that have been laid. To expose these young players to our way of coaching and philosophy, the better they will be when they get to high school.”

The Clinics are Free but donations will be accepted and go to Greenville Soccer. We hope to see you and your friends on the 18th. Any questions please contact Coach Ernst @ 937-459-7967.

A young soccer player learns the game at a previous Greenville soccer clinic.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

