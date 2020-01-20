Lady Wave JV downs Fairborn for 8th in a row.

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave JV squad earned their eighth consecutive victory with a 43-27 MVL win over the visiting Fairborn Lady Skyhawks.

“Our kids are enjoying it and they want it,” Greenville coach Laura Germann said of the current winning streak.

Greenville took the opening period with excellent play at both ends of the court blanking the visitors 13-0 with Skylar Fletcher scoring 5-points, Minaxi Pandy 4-points and Ella Strawn 2-points.

“Our defensive effort has improved tremendously and when you’re defense is working it makes offense a little easier,” Germann stated. “That’s the difference in why we are going on our little streak.”

The Lady Wave JV used 4-points each from Fletcher and Pandy and 2-points apiece by Strawn and Lilly Hayes to outscore the visitors 12-9 in second quarter play sending the teams to the break with Greenville holding a 25-9 lead.

The Lady Wave was one better in the third, 14-13 to take a 39-22 lead to the final period of play. Laikyn Bruner buried two third quarter 3-pointers good for 6-points, Fletcher hit three field goals for 6-points and Gracie Thacker added a 2-point goal.

With Fairborn adding five fourth period points and the Lady Wave JV 4-points, the Greenville girls made it eight in a row.

Skylar (Fletcher) has the ability to score,” said Coach Germann. “She gets the ball high off the glass and that is why the ball goes in. She takes a lot of contested tough layups but she gets the ball high and gives herself a chance to score.”

Fletcher led the Lady Wave JV and all scorers with a game high 15-points in the MVL win.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 43, FAIRBORN 27

GREENVILLE – S. Fletcher 15, M. Pandey 10, L. Bruner 6, E. Strawn 4, L. Hayes 4, G. Thacker 4 – TOTALS 17 3-6 2 43

3-POINTERS

Greenville 2 (L. Bruner 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

13-12-14-04 43 Greenville

00-09-13-05 27

Skylar Fletcher drives to the basket for two of her game high 15-points in the Lady Wave JV win over the Fairborn Lady Skyhawks.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

