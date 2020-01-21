Wave drops road game to Eaton

EATON – After winning two out of three games, the Wave dropped a Saturday night non-conference 61-49 road game to the Eaton Eagles.

“We have to find a way to come up a better defensive effort,” said Greenville coach Kyle Joseph. “Not making excuses, but this was the last of our six games in 12 days and we played last night.”

Greenville took the first half 18-17 and outscored the Eagles 22-15 in the final period, but it was a 29-9 Eagles third period that proved to be the difference in the game.

The Green Wave scored nine points in periods one, two and three to trail 46-27 after three quarters of play.

“From the tip we looked a little bit sluggish and not our normal selves,” Coach Joseph noted. “We just have to find a way to continue to dig down and find another level.”

Greenville battled back in the fourth with six Wave getting in the scoring column. DJ Zimmer placed Greenville with 13-points.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 49, EATON 61

GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 13, A. Fletcher 9, F. Cole 9, T. Beyke 7, N. Curtis 5, M. Wood 4, M. Wykes 2 – TOTALS 14 9-18 4 49

EATON – T. Pitman 25, H. Frost 11, T. Long 9, Jackson 7, C. Caplinger 5, D. Blaylock 4 – TOTALS 18 7-13 6 61

3-POINTERS

Greenville 4 (F. Cole 3, N. Curtis 10

Eaton 6 (T. Pittman 4, Jackson 1, H. Frost 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

09-09-09-22 49 Greenville

11-06-29-15 61 Eaton

DJ Zimmer drives to the basket for the Wave in Saturday night non-conference game at Eaton.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

