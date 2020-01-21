Versailles defeats Lady Trojans

ARCANUM – The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the Arcanum Lady Trojans 51-39 in a Saturday non-conference matchup.

“We followed the game plan, we got out early, we were able to jump on them,” said Versailles coach Tracy White.” The girls worked together and we got the win.”

“Versailles is a good team – they are a good ball club,” said Arcanum coach Michael Dean. “They are a good opponent. I’m glad we have them on our schedule.”

Versailles took the opening period 21-17 led by six Caitlin McEldowney points while Madelyn Fearon was putting eight Arcanum points on the board.

The Lady Tigers added 2-points to their lead in second quarter play led by Versailles’ 6’3” Brooke Stonebraker’s eight second quarter points sending the teams to the break with the visitors leading 33-27.

Stonebraker scored 10 of Versailles third quarter 13-points while the Lady Tigers were holding Arcanum to seven third period points giving the Lady Tigers a 46-34 advantage with one quarter to play.

“Brooke had a huge game,” Coach White said of Stonebraker. “Today we were able to get the ball into her. She played really well, she was solid defensively, she had a great game.”

The teams played to a 5-5 forth quart score giving Versailles a 12-point win.

Stonebraker led Versailles and all scorers with a game high 24-points.

BOXSCORE:

VERSAILLES 51, ARCANUM 39

VERSAILLES – B. Stonebraker 24, L. Winner 10, C. McEldowney 9, D. Kunk 5, H. Barga 2, A. Stammen 1 – TOTALS 19 4-5 3 51

ARCANUM – M. Fearon 11, H. Unger 10, K. O’Daniel 7, G. Garno 6, T. Gray 3, E. Sloan 2 – TOTALS 14 25 3 39

3-POINTERS

Versailles 3 (C. McEldowney 2, D. Kunk 1)

Arcanum 3 (M. Fearon 3)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

21-12-13-05 51 Versailles

17-10-07-05 39 Arcanum

Brooke Stonebraker goes to the basket to score two of her game high 24-points in Versailles’ win over Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Brooke-Stonebraker-a.jpg Brooke Stonebraker goes to the basket to score two of her game high 24-points in Versailles’ win over Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Brooke Stonebraker score for Versailles in win over Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Brooke-Stonebraker-b.jpg Brooke Stonebraker score for Versailles in win over Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Lindsey Winner scores for Versailles in Saturday win at Arcanum https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Lindsey-Winner-a.jpg Lindsey Winner scores for Versailles in Saturday win at Arcanum Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Lindsey Winner puts up a shot for Versailles in win over Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Lindsey-Winner-b.jpg Lindsey Winner puts up a shot for Versailles in win over Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum’s Taylor Gray (L) battles the Tigers’ Brooke Stonebraker for a rebound in the teams Saturday non-conference matchup. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Stonebraker-Taylor-Gray.jpg Arcanum’s Taylor Gray (L) battles the Tigers’ Brooke Stonebraker for a rebound in the teams Saturday non-conference matchup. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Stonebraker paces Versailles with 24-points in the Lady Tigers win over Arcanum.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

