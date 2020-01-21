Versailles defeats Lady Trojans

ARCANUM – The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the Arcanum Lady Trojans 51-39 in a Saturday non-conference matchup.
“We followed the game plan, we got out early, we were able to jump on them,” said Versailles coach Tracy White.” The girls worked together and we got the win.”
“Versailles is a good team – they are a good ball club,” said Arcanum coach Michael Dean. “They are a good opponent. I’m glad we have them on our schedule.”
Versailles took the opening period 21-17 led by six Caitlin McEldowney points while Madelyn Fearon was putting eight Arcanum points on the board.
The Lady Tigers added 2-points to their lead in second quarter play led by Versailles’ 6’3” Brooke Stonebraker’s eight second quarter points sending the teams to the break with the visitors leading 33-27.
Stonebraker scored 10 of Versailles third quarter 13-points while the Lady Tigers were holding Arcanum to seven third period points giving the Lady Tigers a 46-34 advantage with one quarter to play.
“Brooke had a huge game,” Coach White said of Stonebraker. “Today we were able to get the ball into her. She played really well, she was solid defensively, she had a great game.”
The teams played to a 5-5 forth quart score giving Versailles a 12-point win.
Stonebraker led Versailles and all scorers with a game high 24-points.
BOXSCORE:
VERSAILLES 51, ARCANUM 39
VERSAILLES – B. Stonebraker 24, L. Winner 10, C. McEldowney 9, D. Kunk 5, H. Barga 2, A. Stammen 1 – TOTALS 19 4-5 3 51
ARCANUM – M. Fearon 11, H. Unger 10, K. O’Daniel 7, G. Garno 6, T. Gray 3, E. Sloan 2 – TOTALS 14 25 3 39
3-POINTERS
Versailles 3 (C. McEldowney 2, D. Kunk 1)
Arcanum 3 (M. Fearon 3)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
21-12-13-05 51 Versailles
17-10-07-05 39 Arcanum
