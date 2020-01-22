Lady Railroaders fall to St. Henry

BRADFORD – The Lady Railroaders came out hot against a very tough St. Henry squad and torched the tall Redskins for 14 points in the first quarter but was unable to sustain that pace in the next two quarters,fell behind then played catch-up and came up short 43-33.

Austy Miller had 8 points, Cassie Mead a triple and Rylee Canan a deuce in the first quarter to take a 14-10 advantage over St. Henry to start the game.

But the Redskins length with 3 girls 6’ tall starting to affect shots and the Railroaders got just one triple for Alex Barhorst and a free throw from Abby Fike for 4 points in the 2nd quarter.

Bradford’s defense though was equally good as their zone was frustrating St. Henry who scored just 18 first half points to take a tie at the break.

The 3rd quarter though would spell doom for Bradford as St. Henry started to solve the zone defense and got hot erupting for 18 points while the Roaders still struggled scoring just 3 and found themselves trailing 36-21 going into the final stanza.

But Bradford wasn’t about to roll over and they brought full court man-to-man pressure that began to force St. Henry into miscues and Miller would go for 6 points, Emma Canan 4 and Barhorst 2 to try and climb back into the game.

But St. Henry was able to make enough free throws going 5-6 in the final period to take the 43-33 non-conference win.

Bradford was led by Miller with 14 points and fell to 11-4 overall and will square off at Franklin Monroe on Thursday night in a big CCC match-up, then another big game on Saturday hosting Legacy Christian.

Box Scores:

Score by Quarters:

St. Henry 10…08…18…07 – 43

Bradford 14…04…03…12 – 33

Team Scoring:

St. Henry

Siefring 2, A. Vaugh 13, M. Vaugh 4, Ontrop 2, Buschur 14, N. Vaughn 8

Totals 3-11-12/13 – 43

Bradford

Barhorst 5, Miller 14, E. Canan 4, Fike 1, R. Canan 4, Mead 3, Harleman 2

Totals 4-5-11/18 – 33

Austy Miller puts up a shot for the Lady Railroaders in non-conference game with St. Henry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Austy_Miller-51120-.jpg Austy Miller puts up a shot for the Lady Railroaders in non-conference game with St. Henry. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Rylee Canan launches a three for the Lady Roaders in game with the Lady Redskins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Rylee_Canan_2-51119-.jpg Rylee Canan launches a three for the Lady Roaders in game with the Lady Redskins. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com