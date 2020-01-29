Versailles downs WL-S Lady Tigers

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the visiting West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers 35-27 in a Tuesday night non-conference matchup.
Versailles jumped out to an early 9-3 lead after one period of play led by Lindsey Winner’s 4-points, a Danielle Kunk 3-pointer and 2-2 at the charity stripe from Katelyn Marshall.
WL-S battled back with an 8-0 run to open second quarter play to lead 11-9 at 6:29 in the period.
Versailles closed out the second with an 8-4 run sending the teams to the break with the Versailles Lady Tigers holding a 2-point 17-15 advantage over WL-S. Winner accounted for 4-points in period, Brooke Stonebraker and Marshal each added 2-points.
Period No. 3 saw Versailles extend its lead to double digits, 27-17 with 2:56 on the third quarter clock and take the period 14-6 over the visiting Lady Tigers. Stonebraker logged 6-points, Caitlin McEldowney drained two 3-pointers good for 6-points and Winner added a 2-point field goal giving Versailles a 31-21 lead with one period to play.
The low scoring game continued into the fourth quarter with the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers taking the final period by a 6-4 score giving Versailles an 8-point Victory.
Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 12-points and Emily Hollar led WL-S with 12-points.
BOXSCORE:
VERSAILLES 35, WEST LIBERTY-SALEM 27
VERSAILLES – L. Winner 12, B. Stonebraker 10, C. McEldowney 6, K. Marshal 4, D. Kunk 3 – TOTALS 11 4-4 3 35
WEST LIBERTY-SALEM – E. Hollar 12, G. Estes 7, S. Weaver 5, S. Cole 2, A. Williams 1 – TOTALS 5 6-8 3 27
3-POINTERS:
Versailles 3 (C. McEldowney 2, D. Kunk 1)
West Liberty-Salem 3 (E. Hollar 2, G. Estes 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
09-08-14-04 35 Versailles
03-12-06-06 27 West Liberty-Salem
