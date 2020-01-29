Versailles downs WL-S Lady Tigers

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the visiting West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers 35-27 in a Tuesday night non-conference matchup.

Versailles jumped out to an early 9-3 lead after one period of play led by Lindsey Winner’s 4-points, a Danielle Kunk 3-pointer and 2-2 at the charity stripe from Katelyn Marshall.

WL-S battled back with an 8-0 run to open second quarter play to lead 11-9 at 6:29 in the period.

Versailles closed out the second with an 8-4 run sending the teams to the break with the Versailles Lady Tigers holding a 2-point 17-15 advantage over WL-S. Winner accounted for 4-points in period, Brooke Stonebraker and Marshal each added 2-points.

Period No. 3 saw Versailles extend its lead to double digits, 27-17 with 2:56 on the third quarter clock and take the period 14-6 over the visiting Lady Tigers. Stonebraker logged 6-points, Caitlin McEldowney drained two 3-pointers good for 6-points and Winner added a 2-point field goal giving Versailles a 31-21 lead with one period to play.

The low scoring game continued into the fourth quarter with the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers taking the final period by a 6-4 score giving Versailles an 8-point Victory.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 12-points and Emily Hollar led WL-S with 12-points.

BOXSCORE:

VERSAILLES 35, WEST LIBERTY-SALEM 27

VERSAILLES – L. Winner 12, B. Stonebraker 10, C. McEldowney 6, K. Marshal 4, D. Kunk 3 – TOTALS 11 4-4 3 35

WEST LIBERTY-SALEM – E. Hollar 12, G. Estes 7, S. Weaver 5, S. Cole 2, A. Williams 1 – TOTALS 5 6-8 3 27

3-POINTERS:

Versailles 3 (C. McEldowney 2, D. Kunk 1)

West Liberty-Salem 3 (E. Hollar 2, G. Estes 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

09-08-14-04 35 Versailles

03-12-06-06 27 West Liberty-Salem

Versailles senior, Caitlin McEldowney handles the ball for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday night home game with WL-S. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Caitlin-McEldowney-vs-WL-S-.jpg Versailles senior, Caitlin McEldowney handles the ball for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday night home game with WL-S. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Caitlin-McEldowney-vs-WL-S-b-.jpg Lindsey Winner scores two of her 12-points to lead Versailles in a non-conference win over the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Lindsey-Winner-vs-.jpg Lindsey Winner scores two of her 12-points to lead Versailles in a non-conference win over the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Versailles Lindsey Winner scores for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday night win over West Liberty-Salem. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Lindsey-WInner-vs-WL-S-b.jpg Versailles Lindsey Winner scores for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday night win over West Liberty-Salem. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Versailles 6’2” Lindsey Winner brings the ball upcourt for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday night win over West Liberty-Salem. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Lindsey-Winner-vs-WL-S-c.jpg Versailles 6’2” Lindsey Winner brings the ball upcourt for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday night win over West Liberty-Salem. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Versailles head coach Tracy White (kneeling) and the Lady Tigers coaching staff watch the team compete against WL-S. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Tracy-White-vs-WL-S-.jpg Versailles head coach Tracy White (kneeling) and the Lady Tigers coaching staff watch the team compete against WL-S. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Versailles Lady Tigers stand for the National Anthem prior to Tuesday night home game with West Liberty-Salem. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Versailles-Team-.jpg The Versailles Lady Tigers stand for the National Anthem prior to Tuesday night home game with West Liberty-Salem. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Brooke Stonebraker lays in two of her 10-points for Versailles in the Lady Tigers win over West Libery-Salem. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Brooke-Stonebraker-vs-WL-S-.jpg Brooke Stonebraker lays in two of her 10-points for Versailles in the Lady Tigers win over West Libery-Salem. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Versailles’ Brooke Stonebraker defends in the lane for the Lady Tigers in non-conference win over the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Brooke-Stonebraker-vs-WL-S-c.jpg Versailles’ Brooke Stonebraker defends in the lane for the Lady Tigers in non-conference win over the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Caitlin McEldowney puts up a shot for the Versailles Lady Tigers in the team’s non-conference win over WL-S Lady Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Cairtlin-McEldowney-vs-WL-S-b.jpg Caitlin McEldowney puts up a shot for the Versailles Lady Tigers in the team’s non-conference win over WL-S Lady Tigers. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

