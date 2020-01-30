Wave wrestlers fair well at Trace

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – The Greenville Green Wave high school wrestling program was back in action Saturday as the returning 2019 champions of the Miami Trace Invitational.

Greenville was ready to hit the mats with 16 teams. The Wave was unable to defend the team title but faired with six individual placements.

Drayke Kallenberger earned a third place finish in the 113 pound weight class, Andrew Stachler placed second at 120 pounds and Logan Thatcher took fourth place in the 126 pound class.

Greenville’s Ben Hartzell added a fifth place finish for the Wave at 132 pounds, in the 145 pound weight class Matthew Edwards placed seventh and at 195 pounds, Tytan Grote took third place.

Greenville senior, Andrew Stachler reached a career milestone with his 100th win.

Greenville will return to action Wednesday, February 5th when the Wave entertains Tri-County North in a home dual match with a 6 p.m. start time.

A Greenville wrestler takes the podium at the Miami Trace Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_a.jpg A Greenville wrestler takes the podium at the Miami Trace Invitational. Andrew Stachler gets his 100th high school varsity wrestling win and earns a second place finish at the Miami Trace Invitational in Washing Court House. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Andrew-Stachler-.jpg Andrew Stachler gets his 100th high school varsity wrestling win and earns a second place finish at the Miami Trace Invitational in Washing Court House. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com A Greenville wrestler starts in the down position a the Miami Trace Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_c.jpg A Greenville wrestler starts in the down position a the Miami Trace Invitational. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tytan Grote gets ready to wrestle for Greenville at the Miami Trace Invitational in Washington Court House. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_d.jpg Tytan Grote gets ready to wrestle for Greenville at the Miami Trace Invitational in Washington Court House. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_f.jpg Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_g.jpg Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com A Green Wave wrestler scuares off at the team’s meet in Washington Court House. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_h.jpg A Green Wave wrestler scuares off at the team’s meet in Washington Court House. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com A Greenville wrestler wins his match at Washington Court House. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_i.jpg A Greenville wrestler wins his match at Washington Court House. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com An OHSAA varsity wrestling official starts a Greenville match at the Miami Trace Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_j.jpg An OHSAA varsity wrestling official starts a Greenville match at the Miami Trace Invitational. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_Stachler-100th.jpg Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com

