Bradford Hall of Fame to induct 2

BRADFORD – Bradford High School is excited to announce the induction of James “Bud” Roeth and Marlin Rasor in the Bradford Athletic Hall of Fame. They will be inducted on Friday, February 7th at the boys’ varsity game versus Twin Valley South.

Marlin Rasor, a member of the class of 1979, was a four year participant in football, basketball and track and field, earning a total of 9-varsityletters. Rasor excelled in track, establishing many records which include: high jump, 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter dash, and 4×100 meter relay.

After his graduation from BHS, Rasor continued his academic and athletic career at Mount Union, where he was a staple on their track and field team.

Rasor earned All-Conference in the Decathlon, 4×400 Meter Relay, and was the Slippery Rock Invitational Decathlon Champion.

Rasor graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1983 and went on to earn a Masters of Education in 2007.

Rasor also spent many years coaching track and field at Bradford High School, Sandy Valley High School and Malone University. His coaching career is impressive, amassing five school records (Bradford), 4-time League Coach of the Year (SandyValley), five All-Ohio Athletes (Sandy Valley), two State Champions (Sandy Valley), and 1 State Record Holder (Sandy Valley).

Rasor was also a part of the NCCAA Coaching Staff of the Year twice (Malone), and coached two NAIA All Americans (Malone).

James “Bud” Roeth was a member of the class of 1944, and a standout in basketball.

During Roeth’s career it has been said that he was the “bestshooterinthecounty”, and “his shots splintered the nets”.

Following his senior basketball season, Roeth was drafted to the war. He was unable to complete his final season of baseball, and instead spent two years our country.

When Roeth returned from his years of service he began a life of farming with his wife Ruth and their six children. He was a member of the Bradford Board of Education for 10 years throughout the 60s.

James Roeth. 2020 Bradford High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. Marlin Rasor. 2020 Bradford High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.