Lady Jets earn Senior Night win

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets took on West Milton in basketball action on a busy Thursday night that recognized 5 senior Lady Jets Belle Cable, Corina Conley, Chloe Brumbaugh, Chloe Peters and Audrey Cable. They would also set a single game record by knocking down 14 three pointers as a team along the way and go on to record an easy 67-20 non-conference win.

After the Bulldogs went up 2-0 to start the game the Jets ran off to a 20-3 first quarter lead on 10 points by Corina Conley in the frame.

The Jets scored 14 in the 2nd quarter and was led by Belle Cable and Stella Shellabarger with 4 points each to take a 34-5 lead at the break.

After making 5 triples in the first half the Jets were feeling it in the second half raining in 9 more in the second half as a team to set the new single game record on their way to a 67-20 win.

The Jets were led by Belle Cable with 19 points, Corina Conley 18 and Chloe McGlinch kicked in 10 points.

It was an emotional night for many and for Franklin Monroe coach Abbey Moore for the seniors who have meant so much to her program and to her not only as a coach but on a personal level too.

“This is what senior night is all about letting your seniors come out and have some fun. We came out with the mentality of playing defense, defense, defense and when we do that it gives us the confidence we need on offense as well,” Moore stated.

On breaking the 3-point team shooting record for a game Moore was proud of her team.

“They deserve it they work hard every day in practice and we’ve been shooting the ball really well and for them to be able to accomplish that and on senior night is a great thing. I’m proud of them,’ Moore praised.

When talking about her seniors, Abbey Moore who is never at a loss for words, was speechless and fighting back tears.

“This group has really set the tone for this program and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to do this with. Not only with their ability on the court … but who they are as individuals. They have hearts of gold and love each other … we’re a family and they’ve shown that and set the tone for our younger players as well,” Moore commented.

Seniors being recognized;

Belle Cable is the daughter of Kerry and Jessica Cable and she is planning to on continuing her academic career at Indiana Wesleyan University and will be double majoring in Early Childhood Education and Special Education.

Corina Conley is the daughter of Javan and Rebecca Conley and she will attend Kentucky Wesleyan College next year to continue her basketball career and pursue a degree in marketing and communications.

Chloe Brumbaugh is the daughter of Brian and Kim Brumbaugh and she plans to continue her academic career at Indiana Wesleyan University and will be double majoring in Early Childhood Education and Special Education.

Chloe Peters is the daughter of Arlan and Becky Peters and she undecided on a school but want to pursue Special Education.

Audrey Cable is the daughter of Kyle Cable and Tawni Williams and she is planning to attend Huntington University to continue her basketball and career and to major in Nursing.

For the seniors and the rest of the Franklin Monroe team they have some unfinished business.

Now with a record of 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the conference they will take on Troy Christian on Saturday looking to take care of business going into the tournament draw on Sunday.

“We’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder after the St. Henry game and knew that from this point forward we had to continue to push ourselves to get better. We’ve been doing that in practice and I think we are showing that by the results we are getting in the games with good after wins over Arcanum and Fort Recovery and I feel pretty good going into the tournament draw this weekend. We’re not satisfied, we know in the tournament we are going to get everybody’s best and if we are going to be where we want to be we have to buckle down”, Moore concluded.

Scoring Summary

Score by Quarters:

MU – 03…02…06…09 – 20

FM – 20…14…21…12 – 67

Individual Scoring:

MU: Grudich 2, Jones 12, J. Gentry 6; Totals 2-4-6/8 – 20

FM: Bauman 3, B. Cable 19, Conley 18, Brumbaugh 3, McGlinch 10, Shellabarger 7, Peters 2, A. Cable 5; Totals 14-11-5/5 – 67

Franklin Monroe Lady Jets Senior Night with parents: (L-R), No. 15 Chloe Peters, No. 12 Chloe Brumbaugh, No. 10 Corina Conley, No. 5 Belle Cable and No. 23 Audrey Cable. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Seniors_Family-51819-.jpg Franklin Monroe Lady Jets Senior Night with parents: (L-R), No. 15 Chloe Peters, No. 12 Chloe Brumbaugh, No. 10 Corina Conley, No. 5 Belle Cable and No. 23 Audrey Cable. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets earn a senior night win over the visiting Milton-Union Lady Bulldogs.