Lady Patriots trip DI Bolts

CLAYTON – It’s no secret the Tri-Village girls basketball team is talented this year and to try and prepare for post season tournament they took on the Northmont Thunderbolts a Division I school to battle test them down the stretch of the regular season.

The Patriots were challenged for the entire game … something that hasn’t happened much this year and in the end they came away with a 57-49 win and valuable experience against a much faster and quicker team than they usually face.

Tri-Village jumped out on top of Northmont 9-2 early but the T-Bolts battled back to tie the game at 9 and would stay close to trail 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Rylee Sagester knocked down 2 triples and Lisa Siler 1 while Maddie Downing pounded in 7 from inside the paint for the first quarter lead.

Siler hit for 7-points in the second quarter to lead the Patriots to a 31-26 halftime advantage.

Northmont was up for the challenge in the third frame and shut down the inside game of Tri-Village but Sagester would get loose for 10-points including 3 triples to give the PATS a slight lead heading into the final stanza 42-40.

The Thunderbolts trailing 44-42 with five minutes to go Trisa Porter would hit her only shot of the game a triple to put the PATS up 47-42 … but just like they had done all game long they would find a way to battle back.

The Patriots normally shoot 75 percent from the free throw line would struggle down the stretch missing 6 charity tosses that allowed Northmont to close the gap to 51-49 with 21 seconds left to play.

Sagester however would shut the door on any further thoughts of a dramatic comeback as should nailed 6 straight free throws to seal the win 57-49 to raise the Patriots record to 19-1 on the season.

Sagester led the Patriots with 26-points, Maddie Downing had 12 and Lissa Siler 10 in the win.

Tri-Village drew the No. 1 seed in the upcoming OHSAA DIV Sectional at Brookville High School where they will take on Jefferson in the first round of the tournament on Saturday February 15 at 2pm.

But the Patriots still have a couple of game remaining in the season and will play Arcanum in the final CCC game of the year and a win give them an outright championship. The Patriots then finish up the regular season with a very strong Fort Recovery team on Saturday.

Box Scores:

Score by Quarters:

Tri-Village 18…13…11…14 – 57

Northmont 15…11…14…09 – 49

Team Scoring:

Tri-Village: Sagester 5-2-7/8 – 26, Hunt 0-2-1/2 – 5, Trisa Porter 1-0-0/0 – 3, Andi Bietry 0-0-1/4 – 1, Lissa Siler 2-1-2/2 – 10, Maddie Downing 0-4-4/7 – 12; Totals 8-9-15/23 – 57

Northmont: McCrary 15, Bradford 8, Rhylick 4, Turner 10, Kline 10, Besingi 2; Totals 4-16-5/11 – 49

Three Pointers: Tri-Village: 8 (Sagester 5, Siler 2, Porter 1)

Northmont: 4 (McCrary 3, Turner 1)

Lissa Siler launches a Lady Patriots 3-pointer in the team’s win over Northmont. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Lissa_Siler.jpg Lissa Siler launches a Lady Patriots 3-pointer in the team’s win over Northmont. Maddie Downing scores for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots win over the Northmont Lady Thunderbolts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Maddie-Downing.jpg Maddie Downing scores for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots win over the Northmont Lady Thunderbolts. Rylee Sagester drills a Tri-Village 3-pointer in the Lady Patriots win over the Lady Thunderbolts to lead all scorer with a game high 26-points. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Rylee_Sagester.jpg Rylee Sagester drills a Tri-Village 3-pointer in the Lady Patriots win over the Lady Thunderbolts to lead all scorer with a game high 26-points. Dale Barger – DarkeCountyMedia.com

