KENTON – The Bradford Powerlifting team competed at the Kenton Regional Powerlifting Meet on Saturday. With the girls team taking first place and the boys finishing sixth.

The top four schools in the girls event included: Bradford (1st), Marysville (2nd), St. Mary’s (3rd) and Kenton Ridge (4th).

The top six boys teams: Marysville (1st), St. Mary’s (2nd), Kenton Ridge (3rd), Arysville (4th), Oregon Clay (5th) and Bradiford (6th).

For the girls receiving First Place finishes: Macy Bubeck, Kirsten Kitts. Second Place: Ashlyn Plessinger, Hannah Stine, Erica Gaynor and Tasha Felver. Third Place: Hannah Lear, Aliviyah Boggs, Madison Simons and Sarah Beckstedt. Fourth Place: Belle Burgett.

Boys receiving First Place: Ethan Saunders. Third Place Ernie Jones and Dylan Mitchell. Fourth Place: Kyle Kissinger. Sixth Place: Corey Cotrell and Ethan Reed.

The Bradford Railroader will travel to Tri-Village on Saturday, February 15to complete, and will host its 21st Annual Powerlifting meet at Bradford on Saturday, February 22.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330