Greenville boys defeat Piqua

PIQUA – The Greenville varsity boys basketball team traveled to Piqua to take on the Indians and brought home a Friday night 50-46 Miami Valley League win – the team’s second MVL win in a row.

“We set the tone early with our patience on offense and focus on defense,” said Greenville coach Kyle Joseph, “and we rode that into the fourth quarter.”

The Green Wave took a convincing 13-4 first quarter lead led by two Foster Cole 3-pointers good for 6-points, five Marcus Wood points including a triple and a DJ Zimmer basket.

Piqua was four better in the second period of play outscoring Greenville 12-8 sending the teams to the break with the Wave holding a 21-16 advantage.

Period No. 3 saw Greenville double up 16-8 on the Indians getting 5-points each from Wood and Alec Fletcher including a trey and a 3-pointer each from Tyler Beyke and Cole giving the Green Wave a 37-24 double digit lead heading to the final quarter.

Piqua, owners of a 56-52 earlier season win over Greenville would come up short in the fourth quarter with the Green Wave earning their fifth victory of the season improving to 5-14 on the year.

“We keep telling these guys how proud we are of them,” Coach Joseph stated. “It has nothing to do with winning, it has everything to do with who they are becoming as young men, how hard they play, how relentless they are and the toughness they continue to develop.”

Marcus Wood led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 15-points in a Green Wave balanced scoring attack.

“Marcus Wood is someone that I have been as hard on as anyone, continuously prodding him for more,” said Coach Joseph following the game. “I told him after tonight’s game that is the best I’ve ever seen him play.”

“He’s had games where he has scored more, assisted on more buckets, grabbed more boards or got more steals – but tonight was the complete package,” Coach Joseph added. “He really managed the game for us and his teammates were right by his side every step of the way.”

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 50, PIQUA 46

GREENVILLE – M. Wood 15, F. Cole 11, T. Beyke 10, A. Fletcher 7, DJ Zimmer 7 – TOTALS 11 10-22 6 50

PIQUA – I. Ventura 12, K. Darner 9, G. Schrubb 9, D. Roberts 7, K. Patton 5, D. Sever 2, D. Chaney 2 – TOTALS 11 9-11 5 46

3-POINTERS

Greenville 6 (F. Cole 3, M. Wood 2, T. Beyke 1)

Piqua 5 (K. Darner 2, I. Ventura 2, G. Schrubb 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

13-08-16-13 50 Greenville

04-12-08-22 46 Piqua

Greenville’s Marcus Wood brings the ball up-court. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-Marcus-Wood-2020.jpg Greenville’s Marcus Wood brings the ball up-court. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville varsity boys earn back-to-back MVL wins.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

