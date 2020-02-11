Greenville swimmers advance

TROTWOOD – The Greenville Senior High School swim team competed at the sectional swimming meet over the weekend with several swim team members advancing to the district swimming meet and a GHS record breaker.

The Green Wave boys team competed Friday while the Lady Wave swim team was competing Saturday at the Trotwood Madison High School Natatorium 8-lane facility.

The two day event saw many great swims with no lack of superb competition for both the boys and girls teams.

Greenville junior, Carlos Badell advanced to the district meet in both his individual events, which include the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and the 100-yard butterfly events.

Badell set a new Greenville 200 IM record on Friday with a time of 2:07.92. The new high school swimming record is the third record Badell has broken this season for the Green Wave.

The Greenville junior bested the Greenville 200-yard butterfly time at our last home meet of the season, January 31, with a time of 2:12.85 and he smashed the GHS 400-yard IM record earlier in January at the Southwest Classic with a time of 4:38.44,” said Greenville swimming coach Mollie Mendoza.

Joining Carlos at the district meet on Friday is freshmen Caden Lecklider. Lecklider finished his 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 5:47.69 that gained him an individual spot at the district meet.

The Wave’s 200-yard medley relay including Carlos Badell, Caden Lecklider, Josh Galloway and Aaron Suter will move on to the district competition at Miami University on Valentine’s day.

“The entire Greenville High School swim team has worked extremely hard this season,” Coach Mendoza stated. “Swimmers advancing to the district meet is a testament to their dedication.”

