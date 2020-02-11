Posted on by

Last second tip-in trips Patriots


By Dale Barger - DarkeCountyMedia.com

Wilson Suggs drives to the basket for the Patriots in Saturday night game with Tecumseh.

Wilson Suggs drives to the basket for the Patriots in Saturday night game with Tecumseh.


Dale Barger| DarkeCountyMedia.com

NEW MADISON – It was a tough weekend for the Tri-Village boys basketball team coming off a 1-point loss to Covington on Friday night and then taking on Tecumseh Saturday looking to get back on track. After going down 19-points in the fourth quarter they battled back to take a 1-point lead only to lose the game on a tip in at the buzzer by 1-point.

If you are a fan of defense then the game against Tecumseh wasn’t one to watch, however if you are a fan of getting up and down the court that’s exactly what transpired between Tri-Village and the Arrows.

In the opening quarter Tecumseh raced out to a 24-15 first quarter lead. Freshman guard Dalton Delong scored 9 of the Patriots 15-points trying to keep pace.

It was a total reversal in the second period as both Delong and Wilson Suggs attacked the basket. Suggs scored 9-points and Delong 6 along with Ty Linkous putting in 6 as well. Layne Sarver scored just 2-points in the first half sitting due to foul trouble.

The Patriots scored 22-points in the quarter while only giving up 11 to take a halftime lead 37-35.

The third quarter was a flip flop of the second only this time it was Tecumseh coming up bit with 27-points while the PATS scored just 13 with Sarver scoring 7 and Josh Scantland the other 6 but now trailing 62-50 heading into the final stanza.

Tecumseh would extend their lead in the fourth quarter and also see Lewis score his 1,000th career point and he would end with 28-points on the night.

Tecumseh then extended their lead to 19 with about four minutes left to go in the game … and just when you thought the outcome of the game was all decided … well it wasn’t.

The mystique of the Battleground over the years has seen the home team come back from as many as 20-points in the fourth quarter and one of the more memorable games was against Bethel back in 2015.

Tri-Village would charge back and score 35-points in the fourth frame with Layne Sarver scoring 16 of the 35-points including a one handed jam as the Battleground came to life.

When Delong scored on a runner with 25 second left the Patriots held an 85-84 lead. Tecumseh would hold the ball for the last shot and missed a short corner jumper but an Arrow was on the backside all alone and was able to tip it in at the buzzer breaking the hearts of the home crowd.

Tri-Village was led by Layne Sarver with 25 points, Dalton Delong had 21 and Wilson Suggs 18 in the loss. The Patriots fell to 11-10 overall. They are 7-4 in the conference have one regular season and conference game remaining next Friday.

The Patriots drew the No. 3 seed in the Troy DIV Sectional where they will take on Springfield Catholic Central February 21st at 7:30pm.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

TC … 24 … 11 … 27 … 24 – 86

TV … 15 … 22 … 13 … 35 – 85

Individual Scoring:

Tri-Village: Dalton Delong 21, Josh Scantland 8, Zach Dowler 4, Layne Sarver 25, Wilson Suggs 18, Ty Linkous 8, Dylan Finkbine 1

Tecumseh: Parker 8, Toops 8, Hale 9, Lewis 28, Dysenger 5, O’Connor 17, Berner 11

Wilson Suggs drives to the basket for the Patriots in Saturday night game with Tecumseh.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-Wilson_Suggs-52105-Copy.jpgWilson Suggs drives to the basket for the Patriots in Saturday night game with Tecumseh. Dale Barger| DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Dale Barger

DarkeCountyMedia.com