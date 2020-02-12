Lady Wave JV defeats Sidney

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave JV defeated the visiting Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets JV squad 47-20 in a MVL home match.

“They have come a long way offensively and defensively,” Greenville veteran JV coach Laura Germann said following the win.

The JV girls opened the season on the losing side with a 1-4 record before turning play around to use a 13-1 run to stand at 14-5.

“At the beginning of the season I knew the talent was there, the skillset was there, the athleticism was there,” Germann said. “There were some little things to do to become better at. We needed to execute on offense a little better, we needed to fine tune defensively a little bit. We took about a week of practice and we really got down to some fundamentals and some basics and that was kind of the turning point – we started to click from there on.”

Greenville bolted out to a 24-2 score after one period of play led by freshman Skylar Fletcher’s 9-points, Josi Camacho with 7-points and 2-points each from Kelly Combs, Lily Hayes, Gracie Thacker and Emalee Bowling.

“We pressured them a little bit,” said Greenville JV coach Laura Germann. “We scored quite a few points from the defensive side whether it was in the press or at half-court. The first quarter we definitely pressured them enough to get some steals and turn it into our offense,”

The Lady Wave backed off its dominant defensive pressure in the second quarter with the visitors taking the period 6-3 sending the teams to the break with Greenville leading 27-8.

Period No. 3 had the Lady Wave picking the pace back up to outscore the Lady Jackets 12-1 with Lily Hayes dropping in 5-points.

With a large 39-9 lead heading into the four and final quarter of play, Coach Germann used the time on the clock to give her entire squad valuable playing time on the court with the visitors taking the period 11-8 to give the Lady Wave a convincing 27-point win.

“Once you start winning then you start believing and you become more confident and that is really what happened,” Coach Germann said of the team’s turnaround from early season play. The girls knew they could win every game they played.”

“It’s more fun when you win,” continued Germann. “You get along a little better when you’re winning and you’re not pointing the fingers at it. These kids really do get along. There is no “I” – they don’t care. Each of them have a role to do and some role is to score, some role is to rebound, some role is to set screens. They accept those and they are really just a fun group to coach.”

Greenville got balanced scoring with nine Lady Wave getting in the scoring column. Skyler Fletcher led the Lady Wave and all scorers with a game high 10-points.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 47, SIDNEY 20

GREENVILLE – S. Fletcher 10, J. Camacho 9, L. Hayes 9, G. Thacker 6, K. Combs 4, L. Bruner 3, E. Howard 2, L. Wright 2, E. Bowling 2 – TOTALS 19 6-13 1 47

SIDNEY – Paitin 9, Roach 8, Henley 3 – TOTALS 6 5-9 1

3-POINTERS

Greenville 1 (L. Bruner)

Sidney 1 (Henley 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

24-03-12-08 47 Greenville

02-06-01-11 20 Sidney

Lauren Wright gets fouled going to the basket for the Lady Wave JV in the team’s win over the Lady Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Lauren-Wright-.jpg Lauren Wright gets fouled going to the basket for the Lady Wave JV in the team’s win over the Lady Yellow Jackets. Lily Hayes goes puts up a shot for the Lady Wave JV in big win over Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Lily-Hayes-.jpg Lily Hayes goes puts up a shot for the Lady Wave JV in big win over Sidney. Skyler Fletcher brings the ball up-court for the Lady Wave JV in the team’s 27-point MVL win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Skyler-Fletcher-.jpg Skyler Fletcher brings the ball up-court for the Lady Wave JV in the team’s 27-point MVL win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Gracie Thacker goes to the basket for the Lady Wave JV in the teams 27-point win over Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Gracie-Thacker-.jpg Gracie Thacker goes to the basket for the Lady Wave JV in the teams 27-point win over Sidney. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Kelly Combs drives the baseline for the Greenville JV in the teams win over Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Kelly-Combs-1-1.jpg Kelly Combs drives the baseline for the Greenville JV in the teams win over Sidney. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Laikyn Bruner brings the ball upcourt for the Lady Wave JV in win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Laikyn-Bruner.jpg Laikyn Bruner brings the ball upcourt for the Lady Wave JV in win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330