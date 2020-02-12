Wave’s Butsch signs with Tiffin

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s John Butsch signed to play NCAA DII college football for the Tiffin University Dragons football program.

“I enjoyed playing for Coach Schmitz and Coach Shaffer,” said Butsch. “I really respect both of them and the rest of my high school coaching staff. They put me in a real good position to continue my football career.”

“Tiffin University is getting a great one,” said Greenville coach Bart Schmitz. “Over the four years that we have seen him grow up he’s done nothing but get better, work hard and do exactly everything that we have asked him to do. John is a model teammate and Tiffin University is getting a great kid.”

The recruiting process was narrowed down to two schools; Walsh and Tiffin before Butsch chose the Dragons football program.

“I was looking a Tiffin and Walsh as my main two,” Butsch said of the recruiting process. “It was really tough to turn down Walsh’s offer but I really felt a great connection with all the coaches at Tiffin and the defenses they are running.”

Tiffin University is coming off a 9-2 season under first year head coach Cris Reisert and plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).

“Right now they are a winning program,” Butsch stated. “They are looking really good – more of a new coaching staff. Really great guys.”

Butsch plans to continue his education with studies in Sports Administration while continuing his football career at the next level.

“John has a great opportunity to go to a great university, get a great education and play football,” Schmitz said. “John will fit in real well up there. I know their coaches are excited. I have talked to them about him and they’re excited to have him. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

The versatile Butsch played both ways for a Green Wave football team that finished the season with a 7-3 winning record.

“John is one of those kids that can fill multiple roles,” Coach Schmitz noted. “He obviously can play wide receiver. Everybody saw that on the field this year and what he can do with the football in his hands. Defensively he is very versatile. He could play outside linebacker, he could play safety. He’s just one of those kids you put him in space and he’ll make plays.”

“I see myself fitting in really well,” said Butsch. “I think they will use me on defense more than anything. I have a really great future at outside linebacker and as I continue to grow and gain weight and speed I’ll be a good fit.”

Butsch place third overall in pass receiving in the Miami Valley League (MVL) his senior season while leading the Green Wave on the defensive side of the ball with 83-total tackles good for a sixth place finish in the MVL. The Greenville senior also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Butsch took time to thank the many that encouraged him in his academic and football career.

“Praise the Lord,” said Butsch. “I want to thank my mom, the rest of my family, my teachers and coaches who have guided me through my school years.”

“I want to thank Alyse (Grilliot), our Athletic Trainer for all the injuries she got me through,” added Butsch, “and for taking care of me.”

“I am proud of John, the Green Wave family is proud of him,” Coach Schmitz concluded. “We are always excited to see kids mature over time and be rewarded for hard work – and that’s exactly what John did.”

Greenville football players and friends join John Butsch at his college signing to play football for Tiffin University. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-John-Butsch-c.jpg Greenville football players and friends join John Butsch at his college signing to play football for Tiffin University. Greenville football coach Bart Schmitz watches the Green Wave’s John Butsch sign to play football for Tiffin University. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-John-Butsch-a.jpg Greenville football coach Bart Schmitz watches the Green Wave’s John Butsch sign to play football for Tiffin University. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Greenville’s John Butsch signs to to play football for the NCAA DII Tiffin University Dragons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-John-Butsch-b.jpg Greenville’s John Butsch signs to to play football for the NCAA DII Tiffin University Dragons. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tiffin University football signee John Butsch and Greenville Athletic Trainer Alyse Grilliot. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-John-Butsch-Alyse-Grilliot-.jpg Tiffin University football signee John Butsch and Greenville Athletic Trainer Alyse Grilliot. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

