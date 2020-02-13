Gray sets Arcanum scoring mark

ARCANUM – It was a big night in Arcanum as the boys’ basketball team was playing at a high level in their win over Milton Union. Add to that senior night recognition and a 49 year old school scoring record by Frank Cheadle being eclipsed by Carter Gray … well it doesn’t get much better than that for Trojan fans.

Senior boys’ basketball players recognized were Cade Brubaker, Grant Delk and Carter Gray and the three didn’t disappoint the home crowd.

The Trojans got off to a great start with Carter Gray drilling 3 triples, Grant Delk 2 big scores inside a short jumper by Cade Brubaker accounting for all the first quarter points by the Arcanum to give them 15 – 12 lead.

“Carter Gray got it going early and when he does that it seems like we relax a little bit,” Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney said. “Grant Delk made some great plays, Cade Brubaker played hard and our seniors have really stepped it up over the last two games,” McEldowney added.

“I couldn’t ask for 3 better kids to lead a program after a long stretch and now getting back into coaching. They have been all about the team and doing what it takes.”

“Cade has been our best defender and a steady influence handling the ball. Grant is our main rebounder and post defender and really starting to score for us and he is man on the boards and we need that. Carter’s defense has gotten better the second half of the season and of course he puts the ball in the hole for us really well.”

Milton Union wasn’t about to go away as Sam Case had the hot hand for the Bulldogs keeping them close but the Trojans were able to take a halftime lead 28-24 into the locker room.

In the third period the Trojans used a balanced scoring attack and share the ball well with 6 players scoring in the frame. But it was the defense that shined holding Milton to just 4 points while scoring 18 to gain a large lead of 18 points heading into the final stanza leading 46-28.

Gray had 17 points going into the 4th quarter and everyone in the stands knew he needed just 7 more points to break the record and with about two minutes left to go he was sitting on 23 points and the game well in hand. But it seemed like maybe it wasn’t going to be. Twice Gray was caught up in a double team and all but being wrestled to the ground with no call being made left everyone in suspense that maybe it wasn’t going to happen on this night.

But the basketball gods were shining down and the officials finally sent him to the line with 19.8 seconds left to play in the game and the senior didn’t disappoint … nothing but net on the charity toss allowing the student section, team and fans to come to their feet in celebration of becoming the new boys basketball scoring leader at Arcanum High School with 1294 points.

After a brief presentation of the game ball by coach Roger McEldowney, Gray took the ball to his dad and hugs given out to immediate family before he resumed to the court making his final free throw and 25 points on the night.

Grant Delk had a big game and was huge on the boards and aggressive going to the basket scoring 19 points and drew the praise of McEldowney for his play as well.

Arcanum would close out the game for a 64-53 win over Milton Union.

After the game McEldowney was complimentary of his teams play

“We played extremely hard from start … some of the best defense we’ve played so far this year.

On the record breaking mark by Carter Gray, McEldowney acknowledged his performance.

“Carter got off to a rough start to the year due to an injury and missed several games and took a while to get back in shape and when he did he’s such a likable kid, coachable and does anything we ask, he’s worked hard and I couldn’t be happier for him,” McEldowney praised.

The Trojans improve to 13-7 overall and is 8-3 in the conference and have two game remaining in the regular season. The last conference game is Friday night at Twin Valley South and regular season game is Saturday at New Bremen. Then they have a rematch with Milton Union in the sectional tournament on February 25th at Northmont.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

Milton ……. 12 … 12 … 04 … 25 – 53

Arcanum .. 15 … 13 … 18 … 18 – 64

Individual Scoring:

Milton: Randall 2, Brumbaugh 2, Case 22, Brumbaugh 16, Lavy 4, Radcliff 4, Lambert 3;

Totals: 6-15-5/9 – 49

Arcanum: Cade Brubaker 5, Jake Goubeaux 6, Carter Gray 25, Logan Todd 3, Cameron Burke 4, Ian Baker 2, Grant Delk 19; Totals: 15-6-23/16 – 64

Carter Gray buries a free throw to become the new boys basketball scoring leader at Arcanum High School with 1294 points. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum senior, Carter Gray sinks a fourth quarter free throw to become the Trojans all-time scoring leader. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Trojans senior, Cade Brubaker drives to the basket in senior night win over Milton-Union. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum senior, Grant Delk scores for the Trojans in senior night home win over the Milton-Union Bulldogs. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

