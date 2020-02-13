Greenville honors seniors

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys lost a 50-78 Tuesday night MVL matchup with the visiting West Carrollton Pirates on senior night.

The Pirates took the opening quarter by a 13-11 score before the visitors would open a 35-17 score after two periods of play.

West Carrollton duplicated their 22-point second quarter point total in period No. 3 to lead 57-26 as Greenville struggled with the Pirates pressing defense.

Greenville battled back in fourth quarter play taking the final period 24-21 with Tyler Beyke and DJ Zimmer each tossing in 6-points and Alec Fletcher and Foster Cole each adding 4-points to the board.

Greenville seniors Marcus Wood, Tyler Beyke, Foster Cole, Mason Wykes and Dylan Frazee played their final home game for the Green and White.

Greenville scorched the nets for 92 percent at the free throw line making 11-of-12.

DJ Zimmer led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 18-points.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 50, WEST CARROLLTON 78

GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 18, T. Beyke 13, A. Fletcher 6, F. Cole 6, M. Wykes 4, M. Wood 3 – TOTALS 18 11-12 1 50

WEST CARROLLTON – Z. Martinez 17, A. Kadari 11, A. Jones 10, S. Walker 10, S. Shrivers 9, J. Howard 8, T. Darby 6, T. Green 4, J. Berry 3 – TOTALS 24 9-16 7 78

3-POINTERS

Greenville 1 (T. Beyke)

West Carrollton 7 (S. Shrivers 3, Z. Martinez 3, J. Howard 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

11-06-09-24 50 Greenville

13-22-22-21 78 West Carrollton

Greenville basketball players and cheerleaders are honored on senior night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-GHS-BBK-Senior-Night-2020-.jpg Greenville basketball players and cheerleaders are honored on senior night. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330