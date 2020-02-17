Lady Patriots overwhelm Broncos

BROOKVILLE – It has become an annual opening round game for Tri-Village in the OHSAA Brookville DIV girls sectional basketball tournament. The Patriots are thankful to get on the floor and get a game under their belt on the floor as they easily overwhelmed the Broncos in a 95-10 win.

The Patriots put up 32 points in the opening frame with freshman Rylee Sagester launching from deep and freshman Morgan Hunt running the floor scoring inside. The two would combine for 41 of the 95 teams points with all their points coming in the first half.

The Patriots score 30 in the second quarter as well for 52 first half points. Meghan Downing scored 10 for the game and most of them in the 2nd quarters, Lissa Siler had all 8 of her points in the 2nd quarter and Trissa Porter 7 points in the first half.

Tri-Village would play every kid on the roster and nearly all scored in the game. Maddie Bennett had 8 points in the 2nd half and Molly Scantland 5 as the Patriots went on to win the game 95-10.

The Patriots winners of the Cross Country Conference title for the 2nd year in a row at 12-0 in the conference improved to 22-1 overall. Tri-Village coach Brad Gray moved into a 1st place tie with 6 conference titles all in the last decade and tied with former Covington coach and now Bradford coach Chris Besecker.

The Patriots are looking to make a strong run in the tournament and will be back in action Tuesday at Brookville high school at 7:30pm

Box Scores:

Score by Quarters:

Tri-Village 32…30…21…12 – 95

Jefferson 00…00…00…10 – 10

Team Scoring:

Tri-Village; Sagester 21, Hunt 20, Me Downing 10, Bennett 8, Porter 7, Siler 8, Scantland 5, Gray 3, Sprowl 2, Bell 2, Ma Downing 7; Totals 9-29-10 – 95

Jefferson; Tahnez Herron 8; Allen 2. Totals 2-2-0 =10

Three Pointers:

TV 9 (Sagester 5, Gray, Scantland, Meghan Downing , Porter)

Jeff 2 (Herron 2)

Rylee Sagester nails a 3-pointer to lead the Lady Patriots with 21-points in the team's OHSAA tournament win over the Lady Broncos. Morgan Hunt scores for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots OHSAA tournament win over Dayton Jefferson. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tri-Village senior, Trisa Porter scores for the Lady Patriots in Saturday tournament win over the Lady Broncos. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

