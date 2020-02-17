BROOKVILLE – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets went 20-2 in the regular season and runner-up in the Cross Country Conference and now begin their quest for a long tournament run and high expectations. They took on a fellow league team Tri-County North to open the OHSAA DIV Brookville Sectional.

The Panthers would be no match for the high flying Jets and it didn’t take long to see they were overmatched as FM raced out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter of play.

Senior guard Belle Cable came out on fire as scoring a game high 19 points firing in 3 triples in the opening frame. Junior Chloe McGlinch also had the rhythm from behind the arch and finished with 3 treys for the game as well – connecting on two in the first quarter.

Franklin Monroe settled into a half-court defense in the second quarter after going up 30-0. The Panthers finally got on the board at the 3 minute mark and would trail 34-4 at the half.

Corina Conley had 7 points in the 2nd quarter and Chloe Peters 4 for the Jets.

The Jets scored another 12 in the 3rd quarter and 4 in the final stanza and then went on to win the game by the score of 49-8.

The Jets improved to 21-2 overall and will continue their quest facing another league opponent in the 2nd round of the sectionals on Thursday at 6pm at Brookville High School

Box Score:

Score by Quarters

FM … 20 … 15 … 12 … 04 – 49

TCN . 00 … 04 … 00 … 04 – 08

Individual Scoring:

FM – B. Cable 19, C. Conley 07, C. Peters 8, A. Cable 4; S. Shellabarger 2, C. McGlinch 9;

Totals 6-12-5 – 49

TCN – Lykins 3, Delong 3, Cooke 2; Total 2-1-0 – 8

Three Pointers

FM 6 (Cable 3, McGlinch 3)

TCN 2 (Lykins, Delong)

Belle Cable scores for the Franklin Monroe in the Lady Jets OHSAA tournament win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Belle_Cable-52214-.jpg Belle Cable scores for the Franklin Monroe in the Lady Jets OHSAA tournament win over Tri-County North. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Franklin Monroe’s Chloe McGlinch puts up a shot for the Lady Jets in the team’s Saturday opening round tournament win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Chloe_McGlinch-52213-.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Chloe McGlinch puts up a shot for the Lady Jets in the team’s Saturday opening round tournament win. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Chloe Peters scores for Franklin Monroe in the Lady Jets OHSAA tournament win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Chloe_Peters-52212-.jpg Chloe Peters scores for Franklin Monroe in the Lady Jets OHSAA tournament win over Tri-County North. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

FM Lady Jets win big in opening round of tournament play.