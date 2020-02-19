Versailles advances in tournament play

COVINGTON – The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the Dayton Christian Lady Warriors 61-24 to advance in OHSAA DIII tournament play.

Versailles jumped out to a 22-6 first quarter lead with six Lady Tigers getting in the scoring column led by 6 Abbey Stammen points and 5 each from Caitlin McEldowney and Danielle Kunk.

The Lady Tigers took the second quarter 18-5 sending the teams to the break with Versailles holding a comfortable 40-11 lead over No. 14 seed Lady Warriors.

“We wanted to get it inside more than we did,” said Versailles coach Tracy White. “They did a good job of triple teaming and sometimes four girls but rebounding wise, offensively and defensively we were able to capitalize on the boards.”

Versailles just missed starting a running clock on two occasions in third quarter play as the team would push its lead to 33-points twice only to have the Lady Warriors hit a 3-pointer each time sending the teams to the final period of play with the Lady Tigers leading 50-20 after Versailles took the third by a 10-9 score.

“I felt like intensity dropped a little bit – we kind of relaxed,” Coach White said of the team’s third quarter play. “I don’t know if we felt like we had a cushion but that was an ugly quarter.”

“One of the hardest things is to not let your guard down when you are up by that much when you have kind of put it on them in the first half but,” added White. “I felt like we lost our focus a little bit and let our guard down.”

The Lady Tigers got the running clock going at 5:35 in the final period as Coach White would use her entire bench in taking the final period 11-4.

Next up for the No. 3 seed Versailles Lady Tigers is the No. 8 seed Middletown Madison Lady Mohawks, 65-51 Tuesday night winners over Greenon.

“Madison is a good team,” said Coach White. “They have some height, they have some good guards, good inside play, they work smart, they stay structured, run a lot of different sets so it will be a good game. We have a few days to get some good practices under our belt and come out Monday and see how it all falls together.

Abby Stammen led Versailles and all scorers with a game high 11-points.

BOXSCORE:

VERSAILLES 61, DAYTON CHRISTIAN 24

VERSAILLES – Abby Stammen 11, C. McEldowney 10, L. Winner 9, B. Stonebraker 8, D. Kunk 7, K. Griesdorn 5, E. George 5, K. Marshal 4, K. Brown 2 – TOTALS 19 11-15 4 61

DAYTON CHRISTIAN – B. Peterson 10, A. Seaquist 4, K. Ogburn 4, B. Collins 3, C. Collinsworth 3 – TOTALS 6 3-10 3 24

3-POINTERS

Versailles 4 (C. McEldowney 2, K. Griesdorn 1, D. Kunk 1)

Dayton Christian 3 (B. Peterson 2, A. Seaquist 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

22-18-10-11 61 Versailles

06-05-09-04 24 Dayton Christian

Emma George scores for Versailles in the team’s Tuesday night tournament win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Emma-George-b-.jpg Emma George scores for Versailles in the team’s Tuesday night tournament win over Dayton Christian. Katelyn Marshal scores for the Lady Tigers in Versailles OHSAA DIII tournament win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Katelyn-Marshal-.jpg Katelyn Marshal scores for the Lady Tigers in Versailles OHSAA DIII tournament win over Dayton Christian. Lindsey Winner scores for the Versailles Lady Tigers in win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Lindsey-Winner-layup-.jpg Lindsey Winner scores for the Versailles Lady Tigers in win over Dayton Christian. Versailles’ Lindsey Winner battles for a rebound in the team’s tournament win over the Lady Warriors. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Lindsey-Winner-rebound.jpg Versailles’ Lindsey Winner battles for a rebound in the team’s tournament win over the Lady Warriors. Abby Stammen scores two of her game high 11-points for Versailles in the Lady Tigers tournament win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Abby-Stammen-.jpg Abby Stammen scores two of her game high 11-points for Versailles in the Lady Tigers tournament win over Dayton Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Lady Tigers’ Abby Stammen shoots for Versailles in the team’s win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Abby-Stammen-a-.jpg The Lady Tigers’ Abby Stammen shoots for Versailles in the team’s win over Dayton Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Brooke Stonebraker puts up a shot for Versailles in the Lady Tigers tournament win over the Lady Warriors. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Brooke-Stonebraker-a.jpg Brooke Stonebraker puts up a shot for Versailles in the Lady Tigers tournament win over the Lady Warriors. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Versailles’ Caitlin McEldowney drives to the basket in the Lady Tigers tournament win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Caitlin-McEldowney.jpg Versailles’ Caitlin McEldowney drives to the basket in the Lady Tigers tournament win over Dayton Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Danielle Kunk launches a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers in Versailles OHSAA tournament win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Danielle-Cunk-.jpg Danielle Kunk launches a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers in Versailles OHSAA tournament win. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Dannielle Kunk eyes the basket from the free throw line in Versaille’s win over Dayton Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Danielle-Kunk-free-throw.jpg Dannielle Kunk eyes the basket from the free throw line in Versaille’s win over Dayton Christian. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Emma George goes to the basket for the Lady Tigers in Versaille’s win over the Dayton Christian Lady Warriors https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Emma-George-.jpg Emma George goes to the basket for the Lady Tigers in Versaille’s win over the Dayton Christian Lady Warriors Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

