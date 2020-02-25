Lady Trojans sectional champs

DAYTON – The Arcanum Lady Trojans advanced in tournament play with a 49-36 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
A slow start to the D-III tournament game had Carlisle hitting a 3-pointer at 5:28 in the opening period to lead 3-0 before the Lady Trojans would close out first quarter play on a 14-7 run paced by seven Madelyn Fearon points to lead 14-10 with one period in the book.
Arcanum got its first double digit lead, 21-10 at 4:12 in the second and would take the period by a 15-4 score with six Lady Trojans getting in the scoring column sending the teams to the break with Arcanum leading 29-14.
The Carlisle Lady Indians battled back doubling Arcanum’s third quarter output by a 10-5 score sending the third round OHSAA tournament game to the final period of play with the Lady Trojans holding a 10-point 34-24 advantage.
Arcanum took advantage of 9-of-10 fourth quarter free throw shooting to take the final period 15-12 and advance in tournament play.
Gracie Garno led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 13-points with both teams putting six players in the scoring column.
The No. 4 seed Arcanum Lady Trojans will now play the No. 1 seed Anna Lady Rockets at Springfield High School for a district title, Saturday, February 29 with a 1 p.m. start time.
BOXSCORE:
ARCANUM 49, CARLISLE 36
ARCANUM – G. Garno 13, M. Fearon 12, K. O’Daniel 9, H. Unger 8, T. Gray 5, E. Sloan 2 – TOTALS 13 14/16 3 49
CARLISLE – C. Stewart 11, J. McIntosh 8, K. Lawson 5, S. Morris 5, K. Dingee 5, E. Ridinger 2 – TOTALS 6 6/16 6 36
3-POINTERS
Arcanum 3 (M. Fearon 2, G. Garno 1)
Carlisle 6 (C. Stewart 3, K. Lawson 1, S. Morris 1, J. McIntosh 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
14-15-05-15 49 Arcanum
10-04-10-12 36 Carlisle
