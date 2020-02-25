Lady Trojans sectional champs

DAYTON – The Arcanum Lady Trojans advanced in tournament play with a 49-36 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.

A slow start to the D-III tournament game had Carlisle hitting a 3-pointer at 5:28 in the opening period to lead 3-0 before the Lady Trojans would close out first quarter play on a 14-7 run paced by seven Madelyn Fearon points to lead 14-10 with one period in the book.

Arcanum got its first double digit lead, 21-10 at 4:12 in the second and would take the period by a 15-4 score with six Lady Trojans getting in the scoring column sending the teams to the break with Arcanum leading 29-14.

The Carlisle Lady Indians battled back doubling Arcanum’s third quarter output by a 10-5 score sending the third round OHSAA tournament game to the final period of play with the Lady Trojans holding a 10-point 34-24 advantage.

Arcanum took advantage of 9-of-10 fourth quarter free throw shooting to take the final period 15-12 and advance in tournament play.

Gracie Garno led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 13-points with both teams putting six players in the scoring column.

The No. 4 seed Arcanum Lady Trojans will now play the No. 1 seed Anna Lady Rockets at Springfield High School for a district title, Saturday, February 29 with a 1 p.m. start time.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 49, CARLISLE 36

ARCANUM – G. Garno 13, M. Fearon 12, K. O’Daniel 9, H. Unger 8, T. Gray 5, E. Sloan 2 – TOTALS 13 14/16 3 49

CARLISLE – C. Stewart 11, J. McIntosh 8, K. Lawson 5, S. Morris 5, K. Dingee 5, E. Ridinger 2 – TOTALS 6 6/16 6 36

3-POINTERS

Arcanum 3 (M. Fearon 2, G. Garno 1)

Carlisle 6 (C. Stewart 3, K. Lawson 1, S. Morris 1, J. McIntosh 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

14-15-05-15 49 Arcanum

10-04-10-12 36 Carlisle

The Lady Trojans’ Elliana Sloan drives the lane in the team’s win over the Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Elliana-Sloan-.jpg The Lady Trojans’ Elliana Sloan drives the lane in the team’s win over the Lady Indians. Gracie Grano knocks down an Arcanum free throw in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Gracie-Garno-Free-throw.jpg Gracie Grano knocks down an Arcanum free throw in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Gracie Garno scores two of her game high 13-points in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Gracie-Garno-jumper.jpg Gracie Garno scores two of her game high 13-points in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Hailey Unger makes a free throw for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Hailey-Unger-1-2.jpg Hailey Unger makes a free throw for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Kayla O’Daniel is fouled driving to the basket for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Kayla-O-Daniel-drive-.jpg Kayla O’Daniel is fouled driving to the basket for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Madelyn Fearon hits a 3-pointer for the Arcanum in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Madelyn-Fearon-3.jpg Madelyn Fearon hits a 3-pointer for the Arcanum in the Lady Trojans sectional title win over Carlisle. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum sophomore Madelyn Fearon hits a Lady Trojans free throw in the team’s sectional championship win of the Carlisle Lady Indians https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Madelyn-Fearon-free-throw-.jpg Arcanum sophomore Madelyn Fearon hits a Lady Trojans free throw in the team’s sectional championship win of the Carlisle Lady Indians Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum’s Taylor Gray battles for a rebound in the Lady Trojans sectional championship win over the Carlisle Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Taylor-Gray-.jpg Arcanum’s Taylor Gray battles for a rebound in the Lady Trojans sectional championship win over the Carlisle Lady Indians. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Arcanum Lady Trojans down Carlisle to earn a D-III sectional championship.

