Trojans drop out of tournament play

CLAYTON – The Arcanum Trojans dropped a 61-25 Tuesday night OHSAA D-III tournament game to the Milton-Union Bulldogs.
The Trojans opened play with a Cameron Burke 4-foot baseline jumper to lead 2-0 at 7:18 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs battled back to take a 9-4 lead with 2:14 showing on the first quarter clock only to have Arcanum use a 6-0 run to go buck up 10-9 at 2:14.
Milton-Union took advantage of a second first quarter Sam Case 3-pointer to close out first quarter play with a 12-10 lead over the Trojans.
The Bulldogs took advantage of five Case second quarter points including his third trey of the first half, and the team taking advantage of the free throw line, going 5-7 to outscore the Trojans 19-4 sending the teams to the break with Milton-Union owning a 31-14 advantage.
Period No. 3 went to the Bulldogs by a 17-8 count as the Trojans continued to struggle with shots not finding the mark and the teams heading the final period of play with Union up 48-22.
The final quarter of play was no kinder to the Trojans as the team continued to struggle from the floor and charity stripe while the Bulldogs were adding 13-points to the board to advance in tournament play with a 36-point win.
Playing their final game for the Arcanum Trojans boys basketball team included seniors: No. 12 Carter Gray, the school’s all-time scoring leader, No. 42 Grant Delk and No. 5 Cade Brubaker.
BOXSCORE:
MILTON-UNION 61, ARCANUM 25
MILTON-UNION – B. Brumbaugh 14, S. Case 13, N. Brumbaugh 11, B. Lavy 10, J. Randall 4, A. Lambert 4, N. Thompson 3, N. Radcliff 2 – TOTALS 13 8-12 9 61
ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 6, C. Brubaker 4, C. Gray 4, C. Werling 3, C. Pitzer 2, C. Burke 2, I. Baker 2, G. Delk 2 – TOTALS 8 6-16 1 25
3-POINTERS
Milton-Union 9 (S. Case 3, N. Brumbaugh 2, B. Lavy 2, B. Brumbaugh 1, N. Thompson 1)
Arcanum 1 (J. Goubeaux 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
12-19-17-13 61 Milton-Union
10-04-08-03 25 Arcanum
