Trojans drop out of tournament play

CLAYTON – The Arcanum Trojans dropped a 61-25 Tuesday night OHSAA D-III tournament game to the Milton-Union Bulldogs.

The Trojans opened play with a Cameron Burke 4-foot baseline jumper to lead 2-0 at 7:18 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs battled back to take a 9-4 lead with 2:14 showing on the first quarter clock only to have Arcanum use a 6-0 run to go buck up 10-9 at 2:14.

Milton-Union took advantage of a second first quarter Sam Case 3-pointer to close out first quarter play with a 12-10 lead over the Trojans.

The Bulldogs took advantage of five Case second quarter points including his third trey of the first half, and the team taking advantage of the free throw line, going 5-7 to outscore the Trojans 19-4 sending the teams to the break with Milton-Union owning a 31-14 advantage.

Period No. 3 went to the Bulldogs by a 17-8 count as the Trojans continued to struggle with shots not finding the mark and the teams heading the final period of play with Union up 48-22.

The final quarter of play was no kinder to the Trojans as the team continued to struggle from the floor and charity stripe while the Bulldogs were adding 13-points to the board to advance in tournament play with a 36-point win.

Playing their final game for the Arcanum Trojans boys basketball team included seniors: No. 12 Carter Gray, the school’s all-time scoring leader, No. 42 Grant Delk and No. 5 Cade Brubaker.

BOXSCORE:

MILTON-UNION 61, ARCANUM 25

MILTON-UNION – B. Brumbaugh 14, S. Case 13, N. Brumbaugh 11, B. Lavy 10, J. Randall 4, A. Lambert 4, N. Thompson 3, N. Radcliff 2 – TOTALS 13 8-12 9 61

ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 6, C. Brubaker 4, C. Gray 4, C. Werling 3, C. Pitzer 2, C. Burke 2, I. Baker 2, G. Delk 2 – TOTALS 8 6-16 1 25

3-POINTERS

Milton-Union 9 (S. Case 3, N. Brumbaugh 2, B. Lavy 2, B. Brumbaugh 1, N. Thompson 1)

Arcanum 1 (J. Goubeaux 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

12-19-17-13 61 Milton-Union

10-04-08-03 25 Arcanum

Arcanum senior Carter Gray puts up a jumper in his final high school basketball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Carter-Gray-1-1.jpg Arcanum senior Carter Gray puts up a jumper in his final high school basketball game. Chase Werling goes to the free throw line for Arcanum in the Trojans OHSAA Tuesday night tournament game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Chase-Werling.jpg Chase Werling goes to the free throw line for Arcanum in the Trojans OHSAA Tuesday night tournament game. Arcanum senior Grant Delk goes strong to the basket in his last basetball game as a Trojan. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Grant-Delk-1-1.jpg Arcanum senior Grant Delk goes strong to the basket in his last basetball game as a Trojan. Jake Goubeaux lanches an Arcanum jumper in the Trojans tournamet game against the Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Jake-Goubeaux.jpg Jake Goubeaux lanches an Arcanum jumper in the Trojans tournamet game against the Bulldogs. The Trojans’ Logan Todd puts up a shot at the rim in Arcanum tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Logan-Todd.jpg The Trojans’ Logan Todd puts up a shot at the rim in Arcanum tournament action. Arcanum seniors (L-R) Cade Brubaker, Carter Gray and Grant Delk leave the court for the final time of their Trojans High School basketball careers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Cade-Brubaker-Carter-Gray-Grant-Delk.jpg Arcanum seniors (L-R) Cade Brubaker, Carter Gray and Grant Delk leave the court for the final time of their Trojans High School basketball careers. Gaylen Blosser ||DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum senior Cade Brubaker looks for an open man in his final high school basketball game with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Cade-Brubaker.jpg Arcanum senior Cade Brubaker looks for an open man in his final high school basketball game with the Trojans. Gaylen Blosser ||DarkeCountyMedia.com Cameron Burke puts up a shot in the paint for Arcanum in tournament play with Milton-Union. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Cameron-Burke.jpg Cameron Burke puts up a shot in the paint for Arcanum in tournament play with Milton-Union. Gaylen Blosser ||DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carter Gray, Grant Delk and Cade Brubaker make their final appearance on the basketball court for the Arcanum Trojans in the teams season ending game.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330