UC Lady Indians receive awards

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City girls basketball program wrapped up their season with the annual awards banquet on Monday evening. Several players from both the JV and varsity teams were recognized for their outstanding performances.

“It was a season of ups and downs. We had some highlights, finishing with a winning record and more wins than last season, also defeating Monroe Central who would end up the #3 ranked team in class 2A,” said varsity head coach Sarah Black. “There was also a lot of adversity, not just in basketball, but in these ladies lives in general. Each day they showed up though, day in and day out, they showed up.”

The varsity team ended their season with a 16-8 overall record and went 5-3 in Tri-Eastern Conference play. Though the Lady Indians lose four seniors, they will return plenty of experienced and talented players for the 2020-21 season.

“Looking forward to next year, we will be returning four starters and five letter winners to the team,” Coach Black noted. “I am hoping we can develop some of our younger girls to fill the shoes of our seniors. They played a big role in the Lady Indians success so they will be missed. Off season development and team bonding will be essential to our success next year!”

Those varsity players awarded during the banquet were: senior Mackezie Green (3-point career record with 119, Free Throw Career percentage with 78% and Randolph County Athlete of the Week); senior Shadaisy Smith (Mental Attitude); sophomore Mariah Claywell (Defensive Player of the Year and Holiday All-Tourney Team); sophomore Skylie Lutz (Record for season two-point percentage with 56.19%, Randolph County Athlete of the Week, Holiday All-Tourney Team and All-County Team); and sophomore Emily Livingston (Most Improved Player and Indian Pride Point Leader with 795 points).

For the junior varsity, the following players were recognized: sophomore Carlee Rismiller (Defensive Player of the Year); sophomore Andrea Sanders (Offensive Player of the Year); and freshman Grace Shoemaker (Mental Attitude).

The Union City Indians girls basketball program recently held its annual awards banquet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-UCGBK-Awards-2020-Clinton-Randall.jpg The Union City Indians girls basketball program recently held its annual awards banquet. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com