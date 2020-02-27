Pohl signs with Heidelberg

ARCANUM – Arcanum senior Camille Pohl recently signed to continue her education while playing volleyball for the Heidelberg University Lady Student Prince.

“I am very excited to continue my education while playing volleyball at Heidelberg,” said Pohl. “I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

“I am extremely proud of Camille and all her accomplishments over the last four years,” said Arcanum volleyball coach Macey O’Dell. “She has grown into a very talented player and great teammate.”

Pohl, the daughter of Missy and Mark Pohl will study nursing while continuing her volleyball career.

“The coaching staff was amazing,” Pohl said of the recruiting process. “They recruited me really well and it was awesome to feel wanted by them.”

“They were really involved,” added Pohl. “They text me often and asked me how volleyball was going. It was really nice – they are great at recruiting.”

Pohl sees herself being used as an “outside” at Heidelberg University. “I’m excited,” Pohl stated.”

The Heidelberg women’s volleyball program is coming off a 21-8 season.

“They are very good,” Pohl said of the Heidelberg women’s volleyball program. “They have an excellent coaching staff.”

Heidelberg University, located in Tiffin, Ohio is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference (AOC) consisting of ten private, liberal arts colleges/universities in Ohio including: Baldwin Wallace University, Capital University, Heidelberg University, John Carroll University, Marietta College, University of Mount Union, Muskingum University, Ohio Northern University, Otterbein University and Wilmington College.

“I want to thank my coaches for getting me to where I am today,” said Pohl. “They have done so much for me – and my teammates too especially when my attitude wasn’t the best. They always continued supporting me in what I am doing.”

“Mom and dad,” Pohl continued. “They are awesome. They are always there for me, spending every day during volleyball tournaments – they have been there since day one.”

Pohl also thanked her brother, Conner Pohl, a 6’5” four year starting infielder for The Ohio State Buckeyes baseball team, now entering his senior season at OSU.

“We talked a lot about the recruiting process and what would be best for me,” said Pohl. “He helped me a lot with decisions.”

“It has been a joy to coach Camille,” concluded Coach O’Dell. “I wish her all the best in her future at Heidelberg.”

Arcanum senior, Camille Pohl signs to play volleyball for Heidelberg University. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Camille-Pohl-b.jpg Arcanum senior, Camille Pohl signs to play volleyball for Heidelberg University. Arcanum Lady Trojans Camille Pohl signs with Heidelberg. (Front L-R) Missy Pohl (mother), Pohl and Mark Pohl (father). (Back L-R) John Stephens (Superintendent), Jason Schondelmyer (Athletic Director), Macey O’Dell (Head Coach) and Laci Baker (Assistant Coach). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Camille-Pohl-c.jpg Arcanum Lady Trojans Camille Pohl signs with Heidelberg. (Front L-R) Missy Pohl (mother), Pohl and Mark Pohl (father). (Back L-R) John Stephens (Superintendent), Jason Schondelmyer (Athletic Director), Macey O’Dell (Head Coach) and Laci Baker (Assistant Coach). Lady Trojans Camille Pohl at Heidelberg University volleyball signing. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Camille-Pohl-d.jpg Lady Trojans Camille Pohl at Heidelberg University volleyball signing. Arcanum’s Camille Pohl Heidelberg University signing. (Front L-R) Missy Pohl (mother), Pohl and Mark Pohl (father). (Back L-R) John Stephens (Superintendent), Jason Schondelmyer (Athletic Director), Macey O’Dell (Head Coach) and Laci Baker (Assistant Coach). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Camille-Pohl-e.jpg Arcanum’s Camille Pohl Heidelberg University signing. (Front L-R) Missy Pohl (mother), Pohl and Mark Pohl (father). (Back L-R) John Stephens (Superintendent), Jason Schondelmyer (Athletic Director), Macey O’Dell (Head Coach) and Laci Baker (Assistant Coach). Arcanum’s Camille Pohl signs to play volleyball for Heidelberg. (L-R) Missy Pohl (mother), Pohl and Mark Pohl (father). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Camille-Pohl-a.jpg Arcanum’s Camille Pohl signs to play volleyball for Heidelberg. (L-R) Missy Pohl (mother), Pohl and Mark Pohl (father). Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

