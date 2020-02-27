Record breaking Districts sends MV bowlers to state

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley boys varsity bowling team competed in the Division II District Championship at Beaver-Vu lanes with six Blackhawks bowlers contributing to the day.

The Blackhawks broke three school records to advance to state.

The MV coaching staff was pleased with the team’s warmups as all the Hawks bowlers were finding their marks and getting good pin fall.

Following the first regular game, Mississinawa Valley was sitting in sixth place, just out of the top qualifying 4 by 4 pins

Just three pins shy of setting a game record in the second regular game, the Blackhawks advanced to third place only to lose a little of their momentum while continuing to receive high marks, Mississinawa dropped back to fifth place after completing the third regular game.

The Mississinawa Valley boys were just 10 pins out fourth place and only 48-pins out of second setting a school record for a three game series with a total of 2930.

Following the team’s lunch break, the 6-baker game round, the team battle hard for each pin they could get and set a record for a 6-game baker series with a 1143 to set a new school post-season match score with 4073.

The new mark put the Hawks in third place qualifying the team for the state tournament, Friday, February 28 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, with a 10 a.m. start time.

Blackhawks Scores:

Cameron Shimp 224, 181, 162 – 567 series

Colton Hardwick 210, 213, 215 – 638 series

Roman Dircksen 159, 198, 175 – 532 series

Mason Hardwick 167, 234

Zac Longfellow 212, 233, 214 – 659 series

Sub Bowler Score 133

Game Totals 972, 1059, 899 – 2930* series

Baker Games 220, 152, 182, 232, 198, 159 – 1143* series

Match total 4073*

The Mississinawa Valley record breaking boy bowling team headed to State. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_8-inch-MV-Bowling-2020-going-to-state-.jpg The Mississinawa Valley record breaking boy bowling team headed to State.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330