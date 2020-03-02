Blackhawks bowling season ends at State

COLUMBUS – The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks boys bowling team placed 14th in the Division-II State Bowling Championship held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Blackhawks or the first bowling team to make it to state and were well represented in Columbus with parents, relatives, fans along with Mr. Jeff Winchester, the school’s superintendent.

The Hawks began the day next to fellow WOHSBC league member Coldwater who would prove to be the State Champions of the day.

Mississinawa Valley opened the day with good pin fall and ended game No. 1 with a decent team score of 913, putting them in 11th place.

The Hawks were just 40 pins from eighth place, with eighth place being the number where the field is cut for the championship round

Switching lanes, game No. 2 saw MV struggling with splits and missed spares only to score an 866 dropping the Blackhawks to 12th, down 104 pins.

The third game was no kinder to the Hawks as the team struggle with pins falling their way while opponents could be heard getting strikes after strikes. A score of 869 dropped the Blackhawks to 14th place going into the 3-game baker round.

With three baker games ahead and down 100 pins against the state’s finest high school bowlers, the Blackhawk’s season came to an end with a 3103 good for a 14th place finish.

The five graduating senior bowlers finished the season bowling the last game of the day.

Following competing at state, Mr. Winchester congratulated the team on their accomplishments of their state appearance and reminded the team of how proud their school, families and community were of them, no matter how they finished.

The 2019-2020 Mississinawa Valley bowling season was a great success, with several records broken and a state appearance.

Coach Longfellow was very proud of all the team’s accomplishments.

The Blackhawks boys bowling team end the season with a 5-2 WOHSBC record for 4th place and a 7-3 match record overall. In tournament play the Hawks finished 7th at the Centerville Sweet 16, 2nd at the Fort Loramie Tournament, 7th at Sectionals, 3rd at Districts and 14th at State.

Mississinawa Valley Scores:

171, 192, 191 – 554 series – Cameron Shimp

141, 160, 148 – 449 series – Colton Hardwick

204, 145, 159 – 508 series – Roman Dircksen

182, 203, 185 – 570 series – Mason Hardwick

215, 166, 186 – 567 series – Zac Longfellow

