Lady Trojans drop heartbreaker

SPRINGFIELD – The Arcanum Lady Trojans watched a 17-point third quarter lead evaporate in a 42-40 heartbreaking OHSAA D-III district tournament championship game to the Anna Lady Rockets.
Arcanum took a 9-2 lead after one period of play led by sophomore Hailey Unger’s 7-points including a 3-pointer and 2-2 at the line and a Taylor Gray basket.
The Lady Trojans used an Unger three to grab its first double digit lead of the day, 12-2 with 7:11 showing on the second quarter clock.
The Lady Rockets used a 9-6 run to close out first quarter scoring sending the teams to the break with Arcanum holding an 18-11 advantage.
Period No. 3 saw Arcanum take advantage of an 11-1 run to open third quarter play, opening a 17-point advantage at 29-12 with 3:26 on the clock.
The Lady Rockets battled back with smothering full-court pressure to take the final three minutes of the third 14-3 to make it a 32-26 game heading the final period of play.
Anna opened fourth quarter play with a 4-0 run to trail 32-30 before Unger drained an Arcanum 3-pointer to push the Lady Trojans lead to 37-32. The Lady Rockets followed with an 8-2 run to get the team’s first lead of the day, 40-39 with 0:54 on the clock.
A Kayla O’Daniel free throw knotted the score a 40-40 with 0:26 showing only to have Anna hit a bucket with time running out to earn the come-from-behind win.
Both teams accounted for 10 2-point field goals and four 3-pointers. The difference came at the line with Arcanum going 8-10 while Anna was 2-better hitting 10-15 free throws.
Unger led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 22-points.
BOXSCORE:
ANNA 42, ARCANUM 40
ANNA – E. Doseck 14, K. Brewer 10, L. Barhorst 10, K. Rowland 7, M. Ambos 1 – TOTALS 10 10-15 4 42
ARCANUM – H. Unger 22, T. Gray 9, M. Fearon 4, K. O’Daniel 3, E. Sloan 2 – TOTALS 10 8-10 4 40
3-POINTERS
Anna 4 (K. Brewer 2, K. Rowland 2)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
02-09-15-16 42 Anna
09-09-14-08 40 Arcanum
Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330