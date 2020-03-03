Lady Trojans drop heartbreaker

SPRINGFIELD – The Arcanum Lady Trojans watched a 17-point third quarter lead evaporate in a 42-40 heartbreaking OHSAA D-III district tournament championship game to the Anna Lady Rockets.

Arcanum took a 9-2 lead after one period of play led by sophomore Hailey Unger’s 7-points including a 3-pointer and 2-2 at the line and a Taylor Gray basket.

The Lady Trojans used an Unger three to grab its first double digit lead of the day, 12-2 with 7:11 showing on the second quarter clock.

The Lady Rockets used a 9-6 run to close out first quarter scoring sending the teams to the break with Arcanum holding an 18-11 advantage.

Period No. 3 saw Arcanum take advantage of an 11-1 run to open third quarter play, opening a 17-point advantage at 29-12 with 3:26 on the clock.

The Lady Rockets battled back with smothering full-court pressure to take the final three minutes of the third 14-3 to make it a 32-26 game heading the final period of play.

Anna opened fourth quarter play with a 4-0 run to trail 32-30 before Unger drained an Arcanum 3-pointer to push the Lady Trojans lead to 37-32. The Lady Rockets followed with an 8-2 run to get the team’s first lead of the day, 40-39 with 0:54 on the clock.

A Kayla O’Daniel free throw knotted the score a 40-40 with 0:26 showing only to have Anna hit a bucket with time running out to earn the come-from-behind win.

Both teams accounted for 10 2-point field goals and four 3-pointers. The difference came at the line with Arcanum going 8-10 while Anna was 2-better hitting 10-15 free throws.

Unger led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 22-points.

BOXSCORE:

ANNA 42, ARCANUM 40

ANNA – E. Doseck 14, K. Brewer 10, L. Barhorst 10, K. Rowland 7, M. Ambos 1 – TOTALS 10 10-15 4 42

ARCANUM – H. Unger 22, T. Gray 9, M. Fearon 4, K. O’Daniel 3, E. Sloan 2 – TOTALS 10 8-10 4 40

3-POINTERS

Anna 4 (K. Brewer 2, K. Rowland 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

02-09-15-16 42 Anna

09-09-14-08 40 Arcanum

Kayla O’Daniel takes a shot for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans district tournament game with Anna. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Kayla-O-Daniel-b-.jpg Kayla O’Daniel takes a shot for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans district tournament game with Anna. Madelyn Fearon drives to the basket for the Arcanum Lady Trojans in district tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Madelyn-Fearnon-a.jpg Madelyn Fearon drives to the basket for the Arcanum Lady Trojans in district tournament play. Taylor Gray scores for the Lady Trojans in the OHSAA district finals at Springfield. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Taylor-Gray-a.jpg Taylor Gray scores for the Lady Trojans in the OHSAA district finals at Springfield. Arcanum’s Taylor Gray scores for the Lady Trojans in the team’s OHSAA tournament game with Anna. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Taylor-Gray-b-.jpg Arcanum’s Taylor Gray scores for the Lady Trojans in the team’s OHSAA tournament game with Anna. Arcanum senior, Elliana Sloan puts up a free throw in the Lady Trojans district championship game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Elliana-Sloan-.jpg Arcanum senior, Elliana Sloan puts up a free throw in the Lady Trojans district championship game. Lady Trojans senior, Gracie Garno looks for an opening in the team’s tournament game with Anna. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Gracie-Garno-a-.jpg Lady Trojans senior, Gracie Garno looks for an opening in the team’s tournament game with Anna. Gracie Garno puts up a shot for Arcanum in district tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Gracie-Garno-b.jpg Gracie Garno puts up a shot for Arcanum in district tournament play. Hailey Unger nails a fourth quarter three for the Lady Trojans in tournament play at Springfield. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Hailey-Unger-a-.jpg Hailey Unger nails a fourth quarter three for the Lady Trojans in tournament play at Springfield. Hailey Unger scores two of her game high 22-points for the Arcanum Lady Trojans in district tournament game with the Anna Lady Rockets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Hailey-Unger-aa.jpg Hailey Unger scores two of her game high 22-points for the Arcanum Lady Trojans in district tournament game with the Anna Lady Rockets. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Hailey-Unger-b-.jpg Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum senior, Kayla O’Daniel drives to the basket at the Saturday OHSAA D-III touranment game against the Anna Lady Rockets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Kayla-O-Daniel-a.jpg Arcanum senior, Kayla O’Daniel drives to the basket at the Saturday OHSAA D-III touranment game against the Anna Lady Rockets. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Arcanum 17-point third quarter lead evaporates in team’s last second loss to the Anna Lady Rockets.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

