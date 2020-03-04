GHS Boosters Night Out nears

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Athletic Boosters will be holding the organization’s ‘Fun Night Out with Greenville Boosters’ on Saturday, March 28 at Paws Bingo in Greenville from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

“This is our biggest Greenville Athletic Boosters (GAB) fund raiser of the year,” said GAB president Randall Bowman.

The local boosters have three events during the season including “Back the Wave” held each fall and December’s “Craft Show”.

“The Athletic Boosters are an important group that helps provide additional equipment, video tools and instructional aids for all of our sports programs,” said Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer. “The hard work the boosters give to our athletic department is greatly appreciated.”

“Fun Night with the Booster is a great event with entertainment, prizes and auction items,” Shaffer added. “Any support that The Athletic Boosters get is great appreciated.”

The event will feature Singo Bingo, multiple Pop-Up Raffles and Silent Auction for fellow Green Wave fans to raise money to support the school’s athletic programs with a chance to win $1,000.

“With last year’s success of Singo Bingo we are going to three hours of Singo Bingo as opposed to our reverse raffle,” Bowman noted. “We have eliminated our reverse raffle we had for several years. It just seemed to have grown a little tired so we have gone to more of the Singo Bingo which everybody seems to really like.”

“The Boosters give prizes away for people who win on those lines,” added Bowman. “It’s bingo only with songs.”

Free food, soft drinks, music and a cash bar will also be featured at the ‘Fun Night with the Gree Wave Boosters.’

The dinner menu for the night includes: Beef & Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken, Green Beans, Corn, Rolls and Cookies.

“We are going to buy the green football jerseys for next year,” said Bowman. “We have also bought a golf indoor hitting mat and we also have purchased quick goals for soccer.”

“We would love to have everyone come to the event,” Bowman concluded. “If you need a ticket please feel free to call me at 937-564-7923 or email at randallbowman51@icloud.com.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

