Jets tournament trail ends

TROY – The No. 7 seed Franklin Monroe Jets varsity boys lost a third round OHSAA D-IV tournament game to the No. 2 seed Cedarville Indians 49-38 but not before knocking off No. 4 seed Jefferson 69-63 in opening round play and defeating No. 6 seed Tri-County North 47-38 in round two.
Cedarville took the opening period 14-8 with all points coming from 2-point range while the Jets were getting their points from two 2-point goals and 4-4 at the free throw line; Ky Cool 2-2 and Gabe Sargent going 2-2.
Tri-Village battled back taking quarter No. 2 by a 17-14 score to send the game to the break with the Jets railing 28-25.
Jayce Byers paced the Jets in second quarter play with two 3-pointers good for 6-points, Cavin Baker was a perfect 4-4 at the charity stripe, Brydon Diceanu drilled a triple and Ky Cool and Aidan Luchini each accounted for a 2-point field goal.
The Indians proved to be two better in third quarter play, 10-8 to take the game to the fourth quarter with Cedarville leading 38-33.
The Jets third quarter scoring came from two Ky Cool 2-point goals and 2-2 at the charity stripe from both Baker and Byers.
Cedarville scored 11 fourth quarter points while holding FM to 5-points with all five Jets points coming from the team’s lone senior, Brydon Diceanue with a 2-point goal and a 3-pointer.
Franklin Monroe was a perfect 12-12 at the free throw line in the Jets final game of the season.
BOXSCORE:
CEDARVILLE – I. Ramey 13, C. McKinion 8, C. Cross 8, T. Koning 7, H. Hanson 6, P. Herron 5, J. Sheridan 2 – TOTALS 20 6-9 1 49
FRANKLIN MONROE – K. Cool 8, B. Diceanu 8, J. Byers 8, C. Baker 6, G. Sargent 4, A. Luchini 4 – TOTALS 7 12-12 4 38
3-POINTERS
Cedarville 1 (P. Herron 1)
Franklin Monroe 4 (B. Diceanu 2, J. Byers 2)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
14-14-10-11 49 Cedarville
08-17-08-05 38 Franklin Monroe
