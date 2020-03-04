Jets tournament trail ends

TROY – The No. 7 seed Franklin Monroe Jets varsity boys lost a third round OHSAA D-IV tournament game to the No. 2 seed Cedarville Indians 49-38 but not before knocking off No. 4 seed Jefferson 69-63 in opening round play and defeating No. 6 seed Tri-County North 47-38 in round two.

Cedarville took the opening period 14-8 with all points coming from 2-point range while the Jets were getting their points from two 2-point goals and 4-4 at the free throw line; Ky Cool 2-2 and Gabe Sargent going 2-2.

Tri-Village battled back taking quarter No. 2 by a 17-14 score to send the game to the break with the Jets railing 28-25.

Jayce Byers paced the Jets in second quarter play with two 3-pointers good for 6-points, Cavin Baker was a perfect 4-4 at the charity stripe, Brydon Diceanu drilled a triple and Ky Cool and Aidan Luchini each accounted for a 2-point field goal.

The Indians proved to be two better in third quarter play, 10-8 to take the game to the fourth quarter with Cedarville leading 38-33.

The Jets third quarter scoring came from two Ky Cool 2-point goals and 2-2 at the charity stripe from both Baker and Byers.

Cedarville scored 11 fourth quarter points while holding FM to 5-points with all five Jets points coming from the team’s lone senior, Brydon Diceanue with a 2-point goal and a 3-pointer.

Franklin Monroe was a perfect 12-12 at the free throw line in the Jets final game of the season.

BOXSCORE:

CEDARVILLE – I. Ramey 13, C. McKinion 8, C. Cross 8, T. Koning 7, H. Hanson 6, P. Herron 5, J. Sheridan 2 – TOTALS 20 6-9 1 49

FRANKLIN MONROE – K. Cool 8, B. Diceanu 8, J. Byers 8, C. Baker 6, G. Sargent 4, A. Luchini 4 – TOTALS 7 12-12 4 38

3-POINTERS

Cedarville 1 (P. Herron 1)

Franklin Monroe 4 (B. Diceanu 2, J. Byers 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

14-14-10-11 49 Cedarville

08-17-08-05 38 Franklin Monroe

Cavin Baker puts up a shot for the JETS in tournament play against Cedarville. Gabe Sargent hits a free throw for the Franklin Monroe Jets in tournament action with Cedarville. Ky Cool drives to the Franklin Monroe basket in the teams third round tournament game at Troy. Franklin Monroe coach Troy Myers hand signals to his team in tournament play at Troy. Franklin Monroe's Aidan Luchini pulls down a Jets rebound in OHSAA tournament play. Braydon Dyceanu drills a 3-pointer for Franklin Monroe in the senior's final game wearing the Blue and White. Franklin Monroe's lone senior, Braydon Diceanu drives to the basket for the Jets in OHSAA tournament play against Cedarville. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

The Franklin Monroe varsity boys season ends with third round tournament loss to Cedarville.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

