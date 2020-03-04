Greenville wrestlers advance to districts

ST. PARIS – The Greenville Green Wave high school wrestlers traveled to Graham High School recently for the OHSAA Division-II wrestling sectionals.

Greenville was well represented with six wrestlers taking the podium. Five wrestlers qualified out right for districts and one earned an alternate spot for the district championships.

The Green Wave’s Colton McCartney took first place to earn a sectional championship at 285 lbs. earning the No. 1 district seed.

Greenville had two wrestlers earn second place finishes, Zane Mancillas at 170 lbs. and Tytan Grote at 195 lbs. to advance to districts.

At 113 lbs. Drayk Kallenberger placed third and Andrew Stachler placed fourth at 120 lbs. to move on to districts.

The Wave’s Logan Thatcher at 126 lbs. placed fifth and will be an alternate at districts.

Greenville district qualifiers will advance to compete at Wilmington, March 6 and 7.

A Greenville varsity wrestler competes at OHSAA sectionals. Abby Thatcher | DarkeCountyMedia.com