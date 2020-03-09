Lady Patriots fall to Country Day

VANDALIA – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots for the 4th year in a row saw their post season run end in the Regional Semi-Finals falling to Cincinnati Country Day by the score of 64-55.

TV finished the season 25-2 on the year and those two losses have something in common. The Patriots have only allowed two teams to score over 60 points this year and both of them resulted in losses. Only one team scored in the 50’s and that was Arcanum who the Patriots beat 68-54.

It was a tight game early with both teams knotted at 10 at the end of the 1st quarter. Rylee Sagester connected on two triples and Morgan Hunt and Maddie Downing each scored inside.

Sagester was good on two more treys in the 2nd quarter and Lissa Siler added another while Morgan Hunt gave a spark scoring 8 points to help the Patriots to a 9 point lead 31-22 at the break.

It would turn out to be an uncharacteristic 3rd quarter as Tri-Village gave up 20 points to Country Day while only scoring 7. The Indians did it by beating the press early and then caught fire from the perimeter with 3 triples to take the lead 42-38 heading into the final stanza.

Country Day’s junior Sabrina DelBello made sure the Patriots didn’t get any closer as she continued her hot hand draining 3 more triples as the Indians increased their lead to 12 points.

TV would be forced to foul to stop clock and try to get more possessions but the Indians were 9-for-10 down the stretch and there would be no comeback as Patriot Nation sat stunned as the game and season came a close 64-55.

It was an off-night shooting for Tri-Village who was led by Rylee Sagester with 18 points. Morgan Hunt had 17 points and 7 rebounds. Maddie Downing had 12 points, 7 rebounds, Trisa Porter 5 rebounds, 5 assist, 3 blocks. Andie Bietry 2 points, 4 assist and Lissa Siler 6 points.

It would be the last game for Maddie, Andie, Trisa, and Lissa Siler. For Siler It was even more heartbreak as the senior guard came into the game needing 9 points to reach a 1,000 in her careers and ending the game 3 shy of the mark with 997 points, an amazing achievement still to be recognized.

It was an amazing career for all 4 seniors who won 4 District titles, 3 CCC League Titles, a 47-1 record in the conference a 93-12 overall record.

The Patriots future still looks bright with two of the top 3 scorers on the team returning along with a junior varsity team that went undefeated this year at 21-0.

Score by Quarters:

Tri-Village 10…21…07…17 – 55

Country Day 10…12…20…22 – 64

Team Scoring:

Tri-Village; Sagester 18, Hunt 17, Bietry 2, Siler 6, Ma Downing 12;

Totals 7-11-12/13 – 55

Country Day; DelBello 19, Zimmerman 13, Bailey 5, Moorman 9, Jordan 17;

Totals 8-16-12/16 – 64

Three Pointers:

TV 7 (Sagester 5, Siler 2)

CD 8 (DelBello 5, Zimmerman 3)

Tri-Village senior Maddie Downing scores for the Lady Patriots in the teams OHSAA Regional tournament game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Maddie_Downing-53194-.jpg Tri-Village senior Maddie Downing scores for the Lady Patriots in the teams OHSAA Regional tournament game. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tri-Village fresham Morgan Hunt scores for the Lady Patriots in OHSAA regional tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Morgan_Hunt-53199-.jpg Tri-Village fresham Morgan Hunt scores for the Lady Patriots in OHSAA regional tournament action. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Franklin Monroe Lady Patriots freshman Riley Sagester draines a 3-pointer in the team’s regional tournament game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Riley_Sagester-53200-.jpg Franklin Monroe Lady Patriots freshman Riley Sagester draines a 3-pointer in the team’s regional tournament game. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Tri-Village student section cheers on the Lady Patriots in regional tournament play at Vandalia-Butler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Student_Section-53202-.jpg The Tri-Village student section cheers on the Lady Patriots in regional tournament play at Vandalia-Butler. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Lady Patriots senior Trisa Porter puts up a three for Tri-Village in regional tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Trisa_Porter-53195-.jpg Lady Patriots senior Trisa Porter puts up a three for Tri-Village in regional tournament play. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tri-Village coach Brad Gray talks to the Lady Patriots during a timeout in OHSAA D-IV regional tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_TV_Team-53203-.jpg Tri-Village coach Brad Gray talks to the Lady Patriots during a timeout in OHSAA D-IV regional tournament play. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tri-Village Lady Patriots senior Andie Bietry drives to the basket for Tri-Village in the teams OHSAA regional tournament game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Andie_Bietry-53196-.jpg Tri-Village Lady Patriots senior Andie Bietry drives to the basket for Tri-Village in the teams OHSAA regional tournament game. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Tri-Village Lady Patriots coaching staff led by verteran coach Brad Gray (R) watch the team play in OHSAA regional competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Coaching_Staff-53201-.jpg The Tri-Village Lady Patriots coaching staff led by verteran coach Brad Gray (R) watch the team play in OHSAA regional competition. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tri-Village senior Lissa Siler launches a trey in Lady Patriots D-IV tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Lissa_Siler-53198-.jpg Tri-Village senior Lissa Siler launches a trey in Lady Patriots D-IV tournament action. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Second half play brings Tri-Village season to a close.