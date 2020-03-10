McEldowney signs with Edison

VERSAILLES – Versailles senior, Caitlin McEldowney, the daughter of Roger and Holly McEldowney signed Monday night at Versailles High School to play basketball for the Edison State Lady Chargers women’s basketball program.

“I have the chance to play the game I love at the next level,” said McEldowney. “I just love basketball. It’s been a part of my life. My sisters played Division-II so I am looking forward to playing at the next level.”

“It’s huge,” Versailles Coach Tracy White said of McEldowney’s signing. “It will be the time of her life. She was always sure that she wanted to do that and it’s an awesome opportunity. It’s going to be a fun experience for her.”

“A great young lady,” said Edison State coach Tim McHahon. “She is a three year, four year starter. She can run the point, she can play defense, she makes plays. There is nothing you can not like about her. She comes from a great program.”

The 5’4″ Versailles senior chose Edison because of its proximity to home, while seeing a good fit both academically and athletically. McEldowney will study Nursing at the neighboring college.

“Edison is close to home so that was definitely a big part of my decision,” McEldowney noted. “I really love Edison.”

McEldowney earned 2019-2020 Midwest Athletic Conference Girls Basketball Second Team All-Conference.

“Edison is having a great year this year,” said McEldowney. “I am looking forward to playing there.”

“They are doing great things at Edison,” Coach White said. “I’m excited to see her future.”

McEldowney has been part of many winning teams in high school and joins an Edison State Lady Chargers team currently sporting a .903 winning percentage with a 28-3 season mark.

“Caitlin meant a lot to our team being the point guard, leading, kind of being the facilitator on the floor, came up big in a lot of different games,” White said. “She did a lot of things not only in the scoring column but she did a lot of things running the show. Defensively – being a defensive stopper even getting inside and getting some rebounds.”

McEldowney joins recent Darke County Edison signees Hailey Behnken (Greenville) and Maddie Downing and Trisa Porter (Tri-Village) for the 2020-2021 Lady Chargers basketball season.

“It should be fun,” McEldowney said of playing college ball with the Darke County basketball players. “I am looking forward to playing with them. They are so fun.”

“We hit this area pretty hard this year,” said Coach McMahon. “Some very good talent coming from Darke County. Hopefully they will all fit in and we’ll be able to keep winning.”

“We set the tone right now and with girls like Caitlin – that will keep us going,” McMahon concluded.

Versailles senior Caitlin McEldowney (R) signs to play basketball for Edison State while her mother, Holly McEldowney (L) looks on. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_IMG_5589.jpg Versailles senior Caitlin McEldowney (R) signs to play basketball for Edison State while her mother, Holly McEldowney (L) looks on. Caitlin McEldowney signs to play basketball for the Edison State Lady Chargers basketball program. (L-R) Holly McEldowney (Mother), McEldowney and Roger McEldowney (Father). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_IMG_5595.jpg Caitlin McEldowney signs to play basketball for the Edison State Lady Chargers basketball program. (L-R) Holly McEldowney (Mother), McEldowney and Roger McEldowney (Father). (Front L-R) Holly McEldowney (mother), McEldowney, Roger McEldowney (Father). (Rear L-R) Edison Assistant Coach Doug Martin, Edison Coach Tim McMahon, Versailles Coach Tracy White, Versailles Assistant Coach Brian Shappie and Versailles High School Principal Jacki Stonebraker. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_8-inch-Caitlin-signing-a-.jpg (Front L-R) Holly McEldowney (mother), McEldowney, Roger McEldowney (Father). (Rear L-R) Edison Assistant Coach Doug Martin, Edison Coach Tim McMahon, Versailles Coach Tracy White, Versailles Assistant Coach Brian Shappie and Versailles High School Principal Jacki Stonebraker. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Versailles senior Caitlin McEldowney signs with the Edison State Lady Chargers basketball program. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_IMG_5585.jpg Versailles senior Caitlin McEldowney signs with the Edison State Lady Chargers basketball program. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Versailles senior Caitlin McEldowney joins Lady Chargers winning basketball program.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

