Boys basketball: Versailles loses to CHCA in district final

CLAYTON – Versailles lost 57-47 to the Cincinnati Hill Christian Academy Eagles on Saturday in a Division III district final.

CHCA earned the school’s first ever district boys basketball championship with the Saturday night win over the Tigers at Northmont High School.

A CHCA Billy Southerland 3-pointer opened scoring on the night to give the Cincinnati private school a lead and would never trail in the district game.

CHCA senior guard Blake Lloyd stepped up second quarter play scoring eight points in frame to give the Eagles a 10-point lead with the teams heading to the halftime break.

Cincinnati led by as many as 12 points in the second half only to have Versailles battle back to trail by as little as three throughout second half play.

Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen scored a team-high 20-points helping to make it a 38-35 game early in fourth quarter play with an old fashioned three-point play and a drive and dish in the lane to Tigers forward Ryan Martin.

CHCA senior guard Blake Lloyd drive to the basket gave the Eagles a 40-35 lead with 4:58 in regulation play and Versailles would get no closer over the final minutes of action with Cincinnati securing the win with 13 free throws over the final two minutes of play.

CHCA senior guard Cole Fisher, the reigning Miami Valley Conference Player of the Year finished the night with 17 points for the Eagles.

The Eagles feature three scorers averaging double figures on a nightly basis during the current season and the championship game would be no different.

Senior Billy Southerland finished the night with 13 points, Fisher added 17 points including three triples and Moeller transfer from last season Blake Lloyd connected on a game high 22 points with the Eagles winning their 21st consecutive game of the season.

Playing their final game for the Versailles were Michael Stammen, Ryan Martin, Hunter Trump, Connor VanSkyock Dakoda Naftzger and Austin Toner.

Stammen led Versailles with 20 while VanSkyock scored nine and Ruhenkamp scored eight.

Versailles closes out the season with a 27-3 mark. CHCA improves to 23-2 on the year.

Versailles Austin Toner shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Austin-Toner-b-1-1.jpg Versailles Austin Toner shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Austin-Toner-a-1-1.jpg Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles’ Ben Ruhenkamp shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Ben-Ruhenkamp-1-1.jpg Versailles’ Ben Ruhenkamp shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles’ Ben Ruhenkamp shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Ben-Ruhenkamp-b-1.jpg Versailles’ Ben Ruhenkamp shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles coach Travis Swanks watches a play during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Coach-Travis-Swank-1-1.jpg Versailles coach Travis Swanks watches a play during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles senior guard Connor VanSkyock shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Connor-VanSkyock-1-1.jpg Versailles senior guard Connor VanSkyock shoots during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles’ Hunter Trump drives to the basket during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Hunter-Trump-1-1.jpg Versailles’ Hunter Trump drives to the basket during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen hits a 3-pointer during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Michael-Stammen-3-pointer-1-1.jpg Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen hits a 3-pointer during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen drives during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Michael-Stammen-drive-1-1.jpg Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen drives during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen dribbles during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Michael-Stammen-upcourt-1-1.jpg Versailles senior guard Michael Stammen dribbles during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Versailles senior Ryan Martin dribbles during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Ryan-Martin-1-1.jpg Versailles senior Ryan Martin dribbles during a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdrome. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Greenville Daily Advocate Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330.

