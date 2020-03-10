Davison praises Ansonia Lady Tigers

ANSONIA – Ansonia varsity girls basketball coach Bruce Davison took time to reflect on his first season coaching the Lady Tigers program.

“It has been a privilege to have been the coach of the Lady Tigers this season,” said Davison. “The performance of a team rises or falls on behavior and the Team Captains. Mariah (Troutwine), Rylie (Marker), Kierra (Reichert), Makayla(Stover) have been a difference maker.”

“Leadership is a skill and like all skills it takes time and effort to develop,” Davison continued. “If it doesn’t challenge you, it will not change you.”

“A great thing about the leadership of this team: it’s not about them, but rather about making other people better and the trust that they have earned.”

The veteran high school coach had kind words to say about his players – players that had more losses in the record book than wins but gained valuable life lessons under Coach Davison.

“Mariah led all scorers with a career high 26 points. Lauren added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Molly (Barga), Emily (Wright), Sky (Edwards), McKenna (Obringer) and Kayle (Griffin) contributed key points during the game,” noted Coach Davison. “Kierra’s defensive efforts of blocks and rebounds, along with her assists were significant.

The young 2019-2020 Ansonia Lady Tigers team number just one senior playing in the Cross County Conference.

“The only senior, Makayla Stover demonstrated relentless effort for all 32 minutes by pulling down a game high 11 rebounds and securing the victory by sprinting the length of the floor to get the key defensive stop as time expired,” Coach Davison concluded.

Ansonia Lady Tigers varsity basketball coach, Bruce Davison. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_8-inch-Bruce-Davidson-1-1.jpg Ansonia Lady Tigers varsity basketball coach, Bruce Davison. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Ansonia Lady Tigers lone 2019-2020 senior, Makayla Stover drives to the basket in a varsity high school basketball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_8-inch-Makayla-Stover-.jpg The Ansonia Lady Tigers lone 2019-2020 senior, Makayla Stover drives to the basket in a varsity high school basketball game. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

