Singer earns honorable mention

ANSONIA — Mackenzie Singer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Singer and a member of the Ansonia High School bowling team, had “a great year.”

“She broke two school records and was the first bowler in school history to make it to the state bowling tournament held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl,” said T.J. Phlipot, one of her coaches. “She broke the two-game series record previously held by Lexi (Shinn) Wardrip with a 374.”

Singer’s new record is 392.

“She also broke the season average record. The previous record of 154.57 held by Sabrina Hull,” Phlipot said. “Makenzie’s average this year was a 163.00.”

He said Singer rolled a 454 at sectionals in Huber Heights to qualify for districts. At districts, held at Beaver-Vu in Beavercreek, she rolled a 598 and placed eighth overall which placed her on the Southwest District first team.

“At state, Makenzie bowled a 551 series which placed her 12th out of 96 bowlers, putting her on the state honorable mention team,” said Phlipot, who coaches the team with Tyler Studabaker. “So, needless to say, she had an amazing year, and the great thing is she is only a sophomore so she has two more years to break more records and make more state appearances.”

Makenzie Singer earned All Ohio D2 honorable mention in bowling. She is shown here with her Ansonia coaches, T.J. Phlipot, on the left, and Tyler Studabaker. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_ANSONIA-BOWLING-COACHES-WITH-SINGER.jpg Makenzie Singer earned All Ohio D2 honorable mention in bowling. She is shown here with her Ansonia coaches, T.J. Phlipot, on the left, and Tyler Studabaker. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

